2020 December 10 15:16

CMA CGM hikes rates for North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea trade

CMA CGM Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates will increase as from January 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:







These new FAK rates will apply as follows:



Origin Range: From North European base ports (direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To Gulf and Red Sea ports mentioned above (direct on CMA CGM services)

Date of application: January 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice