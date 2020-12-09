2020 December 9 17:56

Navigation restrictions in Primorsk port come into effect on December 15

The restrictions are applicable to small-size ships, sport sail ships and leisure boats

By the order of Igor Ishchenko, Harbour Master of Primorsk port (Leningrad Region), navigation restrictions in the port come into effect on 15 December 2020. The restrictions are applicable to small-size ships, sport sail ships and leisure boats but do not cover small-size ships of port and fishing fleet certified for navigation in ice conditions.