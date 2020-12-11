2020 December 9 14:58

RF President signs law ratifying agreement on measures to prevent illegal fishing

The President signed Federal Law On Ratification of the Agreement on Port State Measures to Prevent, Deter and Eliminate Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing.

The Russian Federation signed the Agreement dated November 22, 2009, in Rome on April 29, 2010.

The purpose of the Agreement is to prevent, deter and eliminate illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing to ensure the long-term conservation and sustainable use of living marine resources and marine ecosystems.