Federal Law on storing agricultural chemicals in ports signed by RF President

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the Federal Law On Introduction of Amendments into Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation which changes the procedure of storing pesticides and agricultural chemicals within water protection areas.

According to the Kremlin, the State Duma approved the law on 26 November 2020, by the Federation Council – on 2 December 2020.



The law bans storing pesticides and agricultural chemicals within water protection areas with an exception of their storage in special facilities beyond the protected shoreline belts.



Construction, reconstruction and operation of such facilities is only allowed if they are fitted with systems preventing contamination of water bodies.



Besides, storage of agricultural chemicals is allowed within the protected shoreline belts of the port if a facility was put into operation before 1 January 2013 and if it is fitted with systems preventing contamination of water bodies.



Under the Federal Law, state environmental assessment is obligatory for projects on construction and reconstruction of storage facilities within water protection areas of the ports.



According to earlier statement of Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma, such a decision is to ensure additional income into the budget of the country.



