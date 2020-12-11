2020 December 9 13:29

Borealis Finance announces sale of the BOMAR HERMES, acquisition of the ELBSUN and delivery of containerships

BOREALIS FINANCE LLC announced that the vessel BOMAR HERMES, a 2006-built 2,510 TEU containership has been sold for a sales price of $6,000,000. The vessel on December 7 was successfully delivered to new owners.



The Company on December 8 announced the acquisition of the ELBSUN, a 2012-built, 3,600 TEU containership for a purchase price of $11,600,000. The company completed the successful delivery and adds the containership to its fleet.