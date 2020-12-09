  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 9 14:32

    Energy-saving "PBCF reaches milestone orders received for 3,500 vessels

    Propeller Boss Cap Fins (PBCF), marketed by its group company MOL Techno-Trade, Ltd. has now been ordered for 3,500 vessels, MOL said in its release.

    PBCF is an energy-saving device attached to the propeller of a vessel. It breaks up the hub vortex generated behind the rotating propeller, resulting in energy savings of 3% to 5% compared to an identical vessel not equipped with PBCF. Higher fuel efficiency in turn cuts emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs), reducing the shipping industry's environmental impact.

    PBCF was co-developed by MOL, West Japan Fluid Engineering Laboratory Co., Ltd., and Mikado Propeller Co., Ltd. (now Nakashima Propeller Co., Ltd.), and introduced in 1987. PBCF has been installed mainly by Japanese Shipowners, and in 2006, orders reached 1,000. As overseas shipowners and ship operators widely recognized the value of PBCF on the back of skyrocketing bunker prices and growing worldwide awareness of the need for CO2 reduction, the number of orders reached 2,000 vessels in 2011 and topped 3,000 in 2015. MOL Tech calculated that the widening use of PBCF has contributed to a cumulative 42 million-ton reduction in CO2 emissions Worldwide.

    In 2017, MOL Tech, MOL, and Akishima Laboratories (Mitsui Zosen) Inc. jointly developed a new type of PBCF, featuring a refined fin shape and height to further enhance its energy-saving effect. This upgraded PBCF has already been installed on over 300 vessels. Furthermore, the development team has moved forward with research on a hybrid version with other energy-saving devices such as the Pre Swirl Fin and Energy-saving Rudder with Bulb Fins, and confirmed synergetic effects in a model test (Smart Wake Ship style), having similar wake flow to a full-scale ship. In these ways, PBCF continues to evolve every day.

    PBCF won the Award for Logistics Environmental Impact-Reducing Technology Development in the 21st Logistics Environment Award, as selected by the Japan Association for Logistics and Transport. It is recognized as an environment-friendly device all over the world, helping to reduce the shipping industry’s environmental impact.

    Effective January 2023, the industry expects the introduction of fuel efficiency standards targeting in-service vessels, mandating the same level of efficiency as newbuilding ships. Vessels that do not conform to these standards will not be allowed to provide ocean shipping services. PBCF can be installed on a propeller by the bolt only, which is quite easy to install. In addition, it has no moving parts, so it is maintenance-free once the installation is complete. It is an ideal solution to boost the fuel efficiency of in-service vessels.

Другие новости по темам: MOL  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 9

17:22 Cunard extends pause in operations
17:07 Santos and Mitsubishi sign SPA for Barossa LNG supply 7
17:00 Ten companies to sell bunker at the port of Novorossiysk during winter navigation season
16:59 Yara announces plans for 500,000 tonnes per annum green ammonia production in Norway
16:35 KR releases new class rules for membrane-type LNG carriers
16:07 Lithuanian LNG terminal’s results in 2020 exceeded expectations
15:21 Port of Oakland refinances to save $87 million in future debt payments
14:58 RF President signs law ratifying agreement on measures to prevent illegal fishing
14:32 Energy-saving "PBCF reaches milestone orders received for 3,500 vessels
14:24 Fuelling the Industry: Low-emission development strategies at The 7th International LNG Congress
14:13 MAN receives an order for a total of six compressor trains to be used on the Sangomar FPSO
13:56 Federal Law on storing agricultural chemicals in ports signed by RF President
13:29 Borealis Finance announces sale of the BOMAR HERMES, acquisition of the ELBSUN and delivery of containerships
13:22 Seaspan announces newbuild containership order for fve high-quality 12,200 TEU containerships
13:12 Gulf Oil International acquires Ocean Tankers facility assets
13:00 Tunisia is the latest country to benefit from training on ISPS Code for port personnel with security duties
12:37 Scorpio Bulkers announces the sale of an Ultramax vessel
12:11 Cruise ships in Stockholm will soon connect to onshore power
12:01 Navigation restrictions introduced at Ust-Luga port
11:35 Pilbara Ports Authority November cargo volume totaled 57.4 million tonnes
10:56 ASCO published its Q3 2020 Safety and Environment Report
10:53 Baltic Container Terminal in Gdynia joins the EU-backed COMODALCE project
10:24 Jan De Nul revalorises existing spaces in a sustainable way
10:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 09
10:05 NCSP Group announces its consolidated financial results for for 9 months 2020
09:41 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 Oil prices decrease in response to data on US reserves
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of December 8

2020 December 8

18:23 Temporary suspension of cargo acceptance to South China during Chinese New Year
18:05 Missile cruiser "Marshal Ustinov" of RF Navy's Northern Fleet left Severomorsk for the Barents Sea
17:48 MSC enhances connection between Asia and Pacific West Coast
17:31 Maersk Product Tankers completes sale of 14 vessels in an agreement with CDBL
17:09 Bunker prices are slightly up in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:50 Valery Zelenko tanker underwent intermediate survey by RINA
16:27 SEACOR Holdings announces take private transaction with AIP valuing the Company at approximately $1 billion
16:14 Test operation of unmanned ships under RF flag to be held between 2020 and 2025
15:41 Greenbrier Marine and Overseas Shipholding Group announce delivery of OSG 205
15:32 AIDA Cruises – route highlights in summer 2021
15:19 KTK-Bunker once again supports the Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor
14:21 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for M/V New Orleans with NYK Line
14:00 Throughput of Taganrog port in 11M’2020 climbed by 4%
13:46 Heerema sisters united for the first time at Landtong Rozenburg
13:19 Mads Qvist Frederiksen announced as new Director of Arctic Economic Council
12:47 AIDA Cruises opens the Canary Islands season 2020/2021 with AIDAperla
12:33 Cargo traffic in Volga Basin grew by 4% in navigation season of 2020
12:11 GTT receives an order from HHI for the design of the tanks of two new LNG carriers
11:50 Icebreaker assistance season at Arkhangelsk port begins on December 11
11:34 Port of Los Angeles enters agreement with IBM to create Cyber Resilience Center
11:12 Port of Ipswich receives its largest ever vessel of liquid nitrogen
10:50 ESPO congratulates Port of Ceuta and Peterhead Port Authority for Achieving Ecoports’ Environmental Management Standard
10:27 MPA extends support for companies, individuals, and seafarers through MaritimeSG Together Package
10:04 KN concludes agreement with UAB Elektrėnų energetikos remontas on reconstruction and adaptation of two storage tanks for bitumen loading
09:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 08
09:43 Świnoujście considered as perfect place for deep-water terminal
09:21 Oil prices decrease amid concerns about demand
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of December 7

2020 December 7

18:52 Equinor joins Europe’s biggest green hydrogen project, the NortH2-project
18:25 ABS publishes Guide for Hybrid Electric Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications
18:05 "K" Line participates in “Japan Hydrogen Association”
17:48 NIBULON replenished fish stocks in Dnipro river