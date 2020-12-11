  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 9 15:21

    Port of Oakland refinances to save $87 million in future debt payments

    The Port of Oakland announces refinancing $544 million of debt with its new bond offerings. The public agency completed its bond pricing Nov. 19, 2020. Due to favorable market conditions, the Port expects to achieve net present value savings of approximately $87 million. In quite simple terms, it’s like refinancing a home at a lower interest rate, thereby lowering the cost of future debt payments.

    The first of two planned bond sales closed Dec. 3. Closings are when bonds are delivered to investors in exchange for funds. The next closing is set for Feb. 2, 2021.

    S&P affirmed the Port of Oakland long-term ratings at ‘A+’ for the Port's senior-lien bonds, ‘A’ for its intermediate-lien bonds, and removed a negative watch they placed on the Port’s rating in August 2020.

    Port of Oakland owns and operates Oakland International Airport (OAK). OAK is one of a small number of airports that S&P has not downgraded. S&P cited the Port's diverse revenue, strong liquidity position, and vital role as a provider of transportation infrastructure assets within Northern California. The outlook is still negative, but as the S&P report said, this is to reflect the unpredictability for air travel demand, the effects of which will continue to put pressure on the Port's financial metrics.

    Fitch affirmed the Port’s senior lien rating at ‘A+’ and intermediate lien rating at ‘A’. Fitch recognized the Port’s diverse revenue and Maritime’s long-term lease agreements as strengths. The Fitch analysis also recognized the Port of Oakland’s conservative debt structure, modest capital plan, and strong financial position prior to impacts of the coronavirus. The outlook is negative, reflecting industry-wide adverse impacts of the coronavirus on Port operations and financial performance and the uncertainty around the timing and size of a recovery.

    Moody’s assigned a rating of ‘A1’ on the Port’s Senior Lien refunding bonds and ‘A2’ on the Port’s intermediate Lien refunding bonds with a stable outlook. Moody’s cited good business diversity between the seaport and airport, strong liquidity, good debt service coverage, and a conservative financial plan that preserves flexibility, healthy liquidity, and debt coverage metrics. Moody’s outlook for the Port of Oakland is stable due to an expectation that continued maritime stability, a strong regional economy, and manageable risk on the maritime side will support stability through this period of potential revenue volatility.

    About the Port of Oakland

    The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Oakland  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 11

17:19 Equinor awarding contracts for supply vessels
16:55 About 1,200 cadets passed sailing practice on Rosmorport’s training vessels in 2020
16:31 Wärtsilä propeller solutions enable energy savings through slow steaming
16:10 Russia’s first Aframax tanker delivered to Rosnefteflot
15:47 Accommodation module installed during conversion project W2W vessel
15:22 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Vladimir Latyshev
14:58 Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reassigned supervisors of state companies
14:33 ECSA welcomes EC's new Mobility Strategy and underlines competitiveness of the industry as prerequisite to achieving the goals
14:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding participating in "Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships"
13:55 Inter RAO - Engineering announced wins Rosmorport’s tender for construction of terminal in Pionersky
13:27 Hapag-Lloyd revises SCF for Japan-North Europe service
13:02 NOVATEK and Siemens Energy sign agreement to decarbonize LNG production
12:40 Average age of Russia’s icebreaker fleet to be reduced by 12 years by 2030 – Rosmorport
12:14 First reefer vessel designed by Havyard Design & Solutions AS delivered to Royal Arctic Line
11:38 Three nuclear-powered icebreakers of Leader type to be put into operation in 2027–2032 – RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
11:17 Jan De Nul acquires Ocean Yield’s multipurpose subsea cable- and flex-lay vessel Connector
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 11
10:22 MPA and Shanghai Maritime University sign MoU to support talent and academic exchange
10:13 NSR cargo traffic can reach 130-160 million tonnes in the future - Konstantin Dolgov
09:42 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 Oil prices show a stable growth
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of December 10

2020 December 10

18:13 PSA Cargo Solutions (SEA) and Hyundai Motor Group collaborate for advanced manufacturing and supply chain innovation
18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 11M’2020 fell by 2.3% Y-o-Y
17:52 CMA CGM announces Customs Scanning Surcharge in Guinea
17:36 Bunker prices continue rising in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:21 Abu Dhabi Ports and Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to cooperate on trade enhancement, tech development, R&D
17:19 British Ports Association: Q3 trade figures reflet unprecedented trade volatility
16:47 “K” LINE awarded CDP’s “A List 2020” on climate change - earning highest rating “A” for five consecutive years
16:43 A first-of-its-kind naming ceremony for HERO vessel MV Tannhauser
16:39 DOF secures new contract in Brazil
16:31 CMA CGM to launch its new FEMEX standalone service linking North Europe to Marmara & Izmir areas
15:43 Porthos does not expect any delays due to provisional advice EIA Commission
15:32 Zvezda shipyard signs contract on construction of two scientific research ships
15:16 CMA CGM hikes rates for North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea trade
15:04 Petrobras concludes the sale of onshore fields
14:47 MABUX releases its Bunker Weekly Outlook, Dec 10, 2020
14:37 Inzhenernaya Geologiya LLC wins LENMORNIIPROEKT’s tender for engineering survey under Arctic LNG 1 terminal project
14:18 LED façade of the onshore power supply plant presented
13:43 Astrakhan based shipyard delivered two cargo pontoons of Project GPRN
13:24 CMA CGM to launch its new NC LEVANT EXPRESS standalone service linking North Europe to East Med & Levant
13:00 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company set new monthly record for container handling in November
12:31 Port of Long Beach sees best November on record
11:42 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 17.7% in 11M’2020
11:19 Austal USA delivers future USS Mobile (LCS 26)
11:03 RS introduces carbon dioxide emissions assessment service (EU MRV)
10:39 Seaport of Odessa set to attract cruise tourists in 2022-23
10:02 ABB reinforces clean hydrogen commitment with ECH2A membership
09:54 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 10
09:30 Oil prices rise driven by coronavirus vaccine news
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of December 9
09:03 The European Federation of Inland Ports welcomes the European Commission’s renewed commitment to Inland Waterway Transport and Inland Ports to decarbonise transport

2020 December 9

18:31 Port Authority, Van Gelder and Wavin make port of Rotterdam smarter
18:07 Fugro wins three site investigation contracts for IJmuiden Ver offshore wind farm zone
17:56 Navigation restrictions in Primorsk port come into effect on December 15
17:44 Rosmorport took part in Astrakhan Region Governor’s Council for Maritime Activities
17:22 Cunard extends pause in operations
17:07 Santos and Mitsubishi sign SPA for Barossa LNG supply 7
17:00 Ten companies to sell bunker at the port of Novorossiysk during winter navigation season
16:59 Yara announces plans for 500,000 tonnes per annum green ammonia production in Norway