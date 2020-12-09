2020 December 9 14:13

MAN receives an order for a total of six compressor trains to be used on the Sangomar FPSO

MAN Energy Solutions has received an order for a total of six compressor trains to be used on the Sangomar FPSO off the coast of Senegal, the company said in its release.



MODEC has placed an order for six compressor trains for an FPSO (floating production storage and offloading) unit, which will be deployed on the Sangomar field approximately 100 km south of Dakar, Senegal. Together with the nearby Rufisque and Sangomar Offshore blocks, it is one of the world’s largest oil & gas discoveries of the last decade.

The total order comprises six centrifugal compressor trains: one low pressure (LP), three medium pressure (MP) and two high pressure (HP), which are all driven by fixed speed electric motors. All compression systems will be designed, manufactured and tested by MAN Energy Solutions in Zurich (Switzerland). The machines will be ready for installation in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Once they are in operation, the compression systems will help maintaining the pressure of the Sangomar field, thus maximizing the quantity and efficiency of hydrocarbon production. The FPSO will be capable of processing 100,000 barrels of oil and 130 million standard cubic feet of gas per day. First production is planned for 2023.