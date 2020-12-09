2020 December 9 10:56

ASCO published its Q3 2020 Safety and Environment Report

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) says it has published a report on quality, labor protection, health and environment for the third quarter of 2020.

The report includes quarterly safety news, safety videos, accidents and incidents, medical reporting, “Quality, health and environment” statistics, external and internal audits, monitoring, occupational safety, fire safety, general environmental deficiencies, protection information environment, comparison of deficiencies in the I, II and III quarters, changes in the safety quality management system in the third quarter, prepared safety bulletins, trainings on Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) and other issues.

It was noted that during the third quarter of 2020, the number of hours worked without disability across all ASCO divisions was 3,042,570 hours.

The report also discusses the measures taken by ASCO in conditions of coronavirus and the quarantine regime.

The security report also provides details on upcoming targets.

According to the report, the award card was presented to Samid Mammadov, a rigger of the mechanical repair workshop of the “Zigh” shiprepair and construction yard, who was following all HSE rules during the third quarter.