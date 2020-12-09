2020 December 9 09:24

Oil prices decrease in response to data on US reserves

Oil prices fell by 0.26-0.35%

As of December 9 (07:38, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for February delivery fell by 0.35% to $48.67 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.26% to $45.48 per barrel.



The decline of oil prices is caused by information on US reserves growth.

OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.