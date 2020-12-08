2020 December 8 18:05

Missile cruiser "Marshal Ustinov" of RF Navy's Northern Fleet left Severomorsk for the Barents Sea

The missile cruiser "Marshal Ustinov" of the Northern Fleet left Severomorsk for the Barents sea to practice combat training tasks, says press center of RF Defence Ministry. The ship's sea voyage will last for several days. At sea, the crew of the cruiser will work out combat and daily organization, and conduct a number of in-ship exercises.

One of the tasks of the cruiser's training in the Barents sea is to work out the planned tasks of combat training and interaction with other ships of the Northern Fleet.

Last week, the "Marshal Ustinov" was one of the first ships of the Northern Fleet to begin a new period of combat training by going to sea. For several days, the crew performed tasks to search for a mock enemy submarine in a given area of the Barents sea in cooperation with anti-submarine aircraft of the army air force and air defense of the Northern Fleet.