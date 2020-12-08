2020 December 8 16:50

Valery Zelenko tanker underwent intermediate survey by RINA

The ship is certified for transportation of oil products



Valery Zelenko tanker owned by KONTUR SPb (part of Baltic Fuel Company) has undergone scheduled repair and intermediate survey by RINA, Italian classification society, the company told IAA PortNews.



According to the company’s statement the newly approved documents let the ship with its cargo capacity of 3,495 tonnes carry oil products. The next ship class survey will be held in 2022.



Scheduled repair of the ship was held by Kanonersky Shipyard in Saint-Petersburg.



St. Petersburg headquartered Baltic Fuel Company was established in 2008 to manage bunkering companies of the holding. The Group’s divisions are engaged in oil product exports, bunkering operations, provision of environmental services, etc. The company boasts one of the largest bunkering fleet in the North-West of Russia, which comprises 34 vessels. Baltic Fuel Company ranks among top 3 leaders in the market of bunkering services at the ports of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region and is one of the three leading oil trucking companies in the country’s northwest region.