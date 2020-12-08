2020 December 8 16:14

Test operation of unmanned ships under RF flag to be held between 2020 and 2025

RF Government has published a Decree on holding the experiment



Test operation of unmanned ships under the flag of the Russian Federation is to be held between 10 December 2020 and 31 December 2025 according to the Decree dated 05.12.2020 (No 2031) published on the official website of RF Government.



The experiment will involve unmanned ships flying the flag of the Russian Federation and registered by Harbour Masters of port in 11 regions of Russia: Krasnodar, Primorye, Khabarovsk, Astrakhan, Kaliningrad, Magadan, Leningrad, Murmansk, Rostov and Sakhalin regions as well as in Saint-Petersburg.



The experiment is intended for a practical testing of systems and processes under automated and remote operation of ships sailing in designated areas; estimation of unmanned navigation system’s efficiency; engineering tests for autonomous navigation system; confirmation of operating unmanned ships in designated areas.



Among the experiment participants are the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Transport, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency and owners of autonomous ships.



The document is available in Russian >>>>

As it was reported earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a prompt and proper approval of the legal framework for unmanned navigation.

