2020 December 8 18:23

Temporary suspension of cargo acceptance to South China during Chinese New Year

In its Customer Advisory ONE says it will temporarily suspend the acceptance of the cargo to South China during 2021 Chinese New Year holiday.



"Due to the COVID-19 quarantine requirements for the ship crews onboard to the coastal feeder running between South China and Hong Kong waters, feeder operators announced their services to be suspended from mid-Jan to the end of Feb 2021."



In consideration of this situation, ONE will temporarily suspend the acceptance of the cargo bound for the ports in the South China area and Fujian, listed below through South China main ports with the estimated arrival date to the main ports described in the table below: