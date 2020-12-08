  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 8 15:41

    Greenbrier Marine and Overseas Shipholding Group announce delivery of OSG 205

    Greenbrier Marine, a division of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX), announced the delivery of OSG 205, a 204,000-barrel capacity oil and chemical tank barge for dual-mode ITB service pursuant to U.S. Coast Guard NVIC 2-81, Change 1. The barge was delivered to Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG), a leading provider of energy transportation services delivering crude oil and petroleum products throughout the United States and the world. This is the second tank barge that Greenbrier Marine has delivered to OSG this year, after delivering its sister barge OSG 204 in May 2020.

    OSG 205 was sponsored by OSG Board Member Anja L. Manuel and the vessel was paired with an existing tug, the OSG COURAGEOUS.

    "It has been a pleasure collaborating with OSG during the construction of these vessels. This partnership complements both companies' dedication to supporting and strengthening the U.S. Jones Act fleet," said Richard Hunt, General Manager of Greenbrier Gunderson in Portland, Oregon. "We are proud to have completed this barge on schedule, despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The naming ceremony, while it looked different and more socially distant than those of prior years, was safely celebrated on November 20. We are grateful for our strong partnership with OSG and look forward to a future of working together."

    The barge was built to comply with MARPOL Annex VI Regulation 13 Tier III standards regarding nitrogen oxide emissions within emission control areas. OSG 204 and 205 are among the largest Greenbrier Marine has built, at 581 feet each. Operating from the largest side launch on the west coast, Gunderson Marine is the only shipyard in the western United States with experience in building ATBs of this type.

    "Once again, Greenbrier Marine has demonstrated a capacity to manage a complicated construction project amidst a pandemic, delivering to OSG on-time and on-budget the second of our two contracted barges," stated Sam Norton, OSG's President and CEO. "This is no small accomplishment. OSG is gratified to have partnered with Greenbrier Marine in the building of OSG 205 and to have successfully completed this important project for both companies. The OSG 205 will, together with her sister barge, the OSG 204, serve for many years to come as a visible statement of OSG's continued commitment to supporting the U.S. maritime industry. Our thanks go out to all involved in working tirelessly to bring the idea behind this project to an admirable finished product."

    About Greenbrier

    Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in other geographies as opportunities arise. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit.  Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,300 railcars and performs management services for 393,000 railcars.

    About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.

    Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) is a publicly traded company providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator of tankers and ATBs in the Jones Act industry. With the addition of this barge, OSG's 22 vessel U.S. Flag fleet consists of three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, two conventional ATBs, two lightering ATBs, three shuttle tankers, ten MR tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program. OSG also owns and operates two Marshall Islands flagged MR tankers which trade internationally. OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs and is recognized as one of the world's most customer-focused marine transportation companies.  OSG is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Другие новости по темам: Overseas Shipholding Group  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 8

16:50 Valery Zelenko tanker underwent intermediate survey by RINA
16:27 SEACOR Holdings announces take private transaction with AIP valuing the Company at approximately $1 billion
16:14 Test operation of unmanned ships under RF flag to be held between 2020 and 2025
15:41 Greenbrier Marine and Overseas Shipholding Group announce delivery of OSG 205
15:32 AIDA Cruises – route highlights in summer 2021
15:19 KTK-Bunker once again supports the Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor
14:21 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for M/V New Orleans with NYK Line
14:00 Throughput of Taganrog port in 11M’2020 climbed by 4%
13:46 Heerema sisters united for the first time at Landtong Rozenburg
13:19 Mads Qvist Frederiksen announced as new Director of Arctic Economic Council
12:47 AIDA Cruises opens the Canary Islands season 2020/2021 with AIDAperla
12:33 Cargo traffic in Volga Basin grew by 4% in navigation season of 2020
12:11 GTT receives an order from HHI for the design of the tanks of two new LNG carriers
11:50 Icebreaker assistance season at Arkhangelsk port begins on December 11
11:34 Port of Los Angeles enters agreement with IBM to create Cyber Resilience Center
11:12 Port of Ipswich receives its largest ever vessel of liquid nitrogen
10:50 ESPO congratulates Port of Ceuta and Peterhead Port Authority for Achieving Ecoports’ Environmental Management Standard
10:27 MPA extends support for companies, individuals, and seafarers through MaritimeSG Together Package
10:04 KN concludes agreement with UAB Elektrėnų energetikos remontas on reconstruction and adaptation of two storage tanks for bitumen loading
09:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 08
09:43 Świnoujście considered as perfect place for deep-water terminal
09:21 Oil prices decrease amid concerns about demand
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of December 7

2020 December 7

18:52 Equinor joins Europe’s biggest green hydrogen project, the NortH2-project
18:25 ABS publishes Guide for Hybrid Electric Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications
18:05 "K" Line participates in “Japan Hydrogen Association”
17:48 NIBULON replenished fish stocks in Dnipro river
17:45 Ports of Auckland’s fully electric Damen RSD-E Tug 2513 launched at Song Cam Shipyard
17:23 Exclusive recreational craft under construction at “Latitude Yachts” plant in Riga port
17:22 Boskalis awarded EUR 75 million worth of infrastructure projects in the Netherlands
17:05 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North East and South East Asia to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic
16:44 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 14,477 pmt
16:25 “K” Line takes delivery of 100,000-dwt bulk carrier
16:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces Peak Season Surcharge for Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean
15:42 Rosatom suggests electrification of Baimsky MPC with floating power units
15:15 Bahri signs Training Services Agreement with NMA
14:57 Rosmorport’s Slavyanka sailboat leaves for international expedition
14:33 Baltic Workboats introduced its new ferry model Ferry 22 Electric
14:14 Wärtsilä Voyage delivers LNGPac bunkering and liquid cargo handling simulators at the Mumbai training centre
13:56 Baltiysky Zavod to lay down yet another nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220 on December 18
13:40 Throughput of Azov port planned at 1.94 million tonnes this winter season
13:22 Extraordinary general shareholders meeting of LUKOIL approves interim dividends
13:01 Ocean Yield announces sale of the offshore construction & cable-lay vessel Connector
12:31 Crew changes and abandonment top busy IMO Legal Committee agenda
12:01 Abu Dhabi Ports announces completion of Delma Port’s second phase of development
11:48 Port of Gothenburg launches “Empty Container Initiative” campaign
11:17 MOL signs long-term charter contract for methanol carriers with Waterfront Shipping and construction of newbuilding vessel
10:50 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping participated in IMO MEPC 75 session
10:16 Sperry Marine and DNV GL sign strategic agreement on digitalisation
10:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 07
10:03 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 11M’2020 fell by 18.4% YoY
09:59 The largest LNG-powered containership makes first call to Dunkirk
09:39 NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover in 10M’2020 fell by 21.9% YoY
09:20 Oil prices decline on COVID-19 cases growth
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of December 4
09:02 MarineMax appoints Brand Marketing Manager

2020 December 6

16:51 USCG coordinates rescue of 18 near Galapagos Islands
15:42 Port of Rotterdam: Joint flyer campaign during national Brexit Action Day
15:09 2nd edition of 'Smart Ports: Piers of the Future' reinvents itself and exceeds all expectations via the Smart Ports TV platform
14:23 Investment reaps rewards for Pilbara’s ports