2020 December 8 17:31

Maersk Product Tankers completes sale of 14 vessels in an agreement with CDBL

Maersk Product Tankers says it has entered an agreement with China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd (CDBL) for the sale of 14 product tankers at a total value of USD 422m.



Under the terms of the deal, nine of the vessels will be bareboat chartered back to Maersk Product Tankers. All 14 vessels will remain under the commercial and technical management of Maersk Tankers.



“The sale that we are announcing today is an important step in our strategy of continually adjusting Maersk Product Tankers’ fleet composition and size to generate attractive financial returns for our owners,” says Claus Gronborg, Chief Investment Officer at Maersk Tankers. “We are pleased that CDBL has entrusted Maersk Tankers to undertake the management of the vessels, and we will harness Maersk Tankers’ digital, commercial and technical expertise to deliver attractive financial returns to CDBL while lowering the vessels’ CO2 footprint.”



Maersk Tankers is today managing more than 220 vessels and is looking to grow further. The growth benefits both pool partners and cargo customers. With more ships available, the company can offer greater flexibility to customers in transporting their cargoes. This also helps optimise the utilisation of the fleet, which can contribute to lower CO2 emissions and higher earnings for pool partners.



The 14 vessels will be delivered to CDBL during the coming months.



About Maersk Product Tankers



Maersk Product Tankers is a leading owner in the product tanker industry, carrying refined oil products worldwide for customers. The company's vessels are commercially and technically managed by Maersk Tankers. The company is owned by A.P. Møller Holding A/S and Mitsui & CO. Ltd., and has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark.