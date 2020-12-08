2020 December 8 14:00

Throughput of Taganrog port in 11M’2020 climbed by 4%

Handling of ferrous metal grew 3.5 times

In January-November 2020, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 2.707 million tonnes of cargo (+4%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of ferrous metal grew 3.5 times to 245,000 tonnes, handling of grain grew by 8% to 1.228 million tonnes, handling of oil products fell by 11% to 636,000 tonnes, coal – by 2% to 508,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, exports increased by 12% at 1,888,000 tonnes, imports dropped 3.5 times to 21,700 tonnes, short-sea traffic - by 4% to 798,000 tonnes.



In the eleven-month period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 677 arrivals and 676 departures including port fleet vessels versus 665 arrivals and 665 departures in January-November 2019.

