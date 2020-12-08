2020 December 8 15:32

AIDA Cruises – route highlights in summer 2021

The Germany-based cruise company AIDA Cruises offers trips to the most popular destinations in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean with its summer program in 2021. The variety of routes and dream destinations promise unique holiday experiences and unforgettable hours on board in the period from March to October 2021.



Beginning in May 2021, Kiel will be the port of departure and destination for seven-day cruises to Norway and the Baltic area. These are now taking place with AIDAnova, as the Meyer Werft shipyard has informed AIDA Cruises that AIDAcosma will be delivered later than originally planned in 2021. Picturesque fjord landscapes with ports such as Flåm or Stavanger and Baltic Sea metropolises such as Saint Petersburg and Helsinki are on the travel program of AIDAnova, which is identical in construction to its sister ship, AIDAcosma.



AIDA guests can now experience popular trips in the western Mediterranean from Palma de Mallorca, originally planned with AIDAnova, on board AIDAperla.



AIDAsol sets course for Norway's fjords on nine- and ten-day cruises. These trips were initially planned with AIDAperla.



In addition to the Adriatic cruises, AIDAblu will now also offer a program from Corfu to the Eastern Mediterranean. This was originally planned with AIDAmira, which will now head for a new travel destination. Further information will be announced at a later date.



All other summer programs will take place as planned.



In connection with the “AIDA promise”, the summer trips in 2021 will be a unique travel experience full of relaxation and variety. Generous booking options are part of the good AIDA feeling – from a lower deposit payment to free rebooking.



With health and safety protocols developed in close coordination with leading medical experts and government authorities, AIDA’s highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, protecting the environment, and the health, safety and well-being of its guests, the people and the communities its ships visit, and its crew and shoreside employees. With its enhanced protocols in place, AIDA’s goal is to balance health and safety while guests relax and thoroughly enjoy their cruise vacation. The “AIDA promise” is included in the travel price for all new bookings by January 31, 2021 and applies to departures by October 31, 2021.



In addition to the attractive AIDA inclusive services on every trip, the AIDA Premium All Inclusive tariff offers great vacation freedom with optimal cost control. This means that the most extensive AIDA beverage package and a social media flat rate for the entire duration of the cruise are already included in the travel price. Summer 2021 can now be booked at this rate.