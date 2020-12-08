2020 December 8 12:33

Cargo traffic in Volga Basin grew by 4% in navigation season of 2020

Navigation season of 2020 closed in Volga Basin of Russia’s IWW

On 8 December, navigation season of 2020 was closed in the Volga Basin of Russia’s inland water ways, says press center of Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency).

More than 41 million tonnes of cargo was carried in the basin during the navigation season of 2020, 4% more than in 2019. Construction cargoes accounted for the bulk of cargo turnover – 21,794,892 tonnes (+12.8%). Transportation of liquid bulk cargo totaled 7,759,649 tonnes (-19%), salt – 2,557,951 tonnes (-17.5%), metal – 1,221,892 tonnes (-10.3%). Grain transportation remained almost flat, year-on-year.

Passenger turnover in the Volga Basin exceeded 615,000.

The scope of dredging performed in the Volga Basin involving 11 dredgers totaled 6.87 million cbm (versus 5 million cbm planned for the period).

In the navigation season of 2020, 4,008.6 km of waterways was open for navigation including 3,194.6 km of waterways with guaranteed dimentions.

The number of voyages registered in the basin totaled 57,849 with dry cargo carriers and tugboat accounting for about a half (more than 28,000).

In the reporting period, 20,290 locking operations were performed with 38,003 ships conveyed through the lock, 5.4% less as compared with the navigation season of 2019.

The navigation season lasted for 243 days.



2,012 inspections of port state control were held including 247 inspections of passenger ships. 3,758 violations were registered including 446 violations on passenger ships. 111 units of fleet were detained including 9 passenger ships.



