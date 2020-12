2020 December 8 11:50

Icebreaker assistance season at Arkhangelsk port begins on December 11

The decision is based on ice formation forecast

By the Order signed by Nikolay Nesterov, Harbour Master of Arkhangelsk Port, the season of icebreaker assistance begins in Arkhangelsk on 11 December 2020.

According to the document, icebreaker assistance will be provided in the water area of the port and at the approaches to it.