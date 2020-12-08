2020 December 8 10:50

ESPO congratulates Port of Ceuta and Peterhead Port Authority for Achieving Ecoports’ Environmental Management Standard

ESPO congratulates the Port of Ceuta (Spain) and Peterhead Port Authority (United Kingdom) for achieving again EcoPorts’ environmental management standard (PERS). This is Peterhead’s sixth PERS certification since their entry into the EcoPorts network in 2008, and Ceuta’s second time achieving the PERS certification.

Isabelle Ryckbost, ESPO Secretary General, commented: “We are happy to add the Port of Ceuta and the Peterhead Port Authority to the list of recently renewed PERS certifications. As critical players in the supply chains, Europe’s ports are currently facing enormous challenges. It is very comforting to see that this does not prevent ports to continue to engage on greening or postpone this recertification. Both ports are important members of the EcoPorts network, and they continue to showcase exemplary dedication to environmental management through their PERS recertification. Congratulations to the Port of Ceuta and Peterhead Port Authority.”

Valter Selén, ESPO Senior Policy Advisor and EcoPorts Coordinator, said: “We are very pleased to see that the Port of Ceuta and Peterhead Port Authority have successfully renewed their EcoPorts PERS certificates. Peterhead is a longstanding member of ESPO and the EcoPorts network, becoming PERS-certified for the impressive sixth time. The Port of Ceuta is an important port located in a unique location that continues to lead by example as part of the EcoPorts network. As recertification with PERS requires continuous self-improvement when it comes to environmental management, this is a real achievement by both ports, and congratulations are in order.”

PERS is the only port-specific environmental standard. The last five years have seen important increases in its recognition and membership, with 115 ports from 25 different countries currently being part of the EcoPorts network, and 24 ports holding PERS certification. Compliance with the EcoPorts’ PERS standard is independently assessed by Lloyd’s Register and the certificate has a validity of two years. EcoPorts’ PERS is revised after the 2-year period to make sure that the port continues to meet the requirements.