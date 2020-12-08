2020 December 8 14:21

Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for M/V New Orleans with NYK Line

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v New Orleans. The gross charter rate is US$15,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum January 25, 2022 up to maximum March 25, 2022. The charter commenced on December 3, 2020. The m/v New Orleans was chartered, as previously announced, to Cargill International S.A., Geneva, at a gross charter rate of US$15,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties.



The “New Orleans” is a 180,960 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2015.



This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$6.37 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.



Upon completion of the previously announced sales of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Coronis, and one Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Sideris GS, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 38 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 12 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Coronis and the m/v Sideris GS is approximately 5.0 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.17 years.



About the Company



Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.