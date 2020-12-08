  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 8 14:21

    Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for M/V New Orleans with NYK Line

    Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v New Orleans. The gross charter rate is US$15,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum January 25, 2022 up to maximum March 25, 2022. The charter commenced on December 3, 2020. The m/v New Orleans was chartered, as previously announced, to  Cargill International S.A., Geneva, at a gross charter rate of US$15,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties.  

    The “New Orleans” is a 180,960 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2015.

    This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$6.37 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Upon completion of the previously announced sales of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Coronis, and one Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Sideris GS, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 38 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 12 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Coronis and the m/v Sideris GS  is approximately 5.0 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.17 years.

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Другие новости по темам: Diana Shipping Inc., time-charter agreement  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 8

16:50 Valery Zelenko tanker underwent intermediate survey by RINA
16:27 SEACOR Holdings announces take private transaction with AIP valuing the Company at approximately $1 billion
16:14 Test operation of unmanned ships under RF flag to be held between 2020 and 2025
15:41 Greenbrier Marine and Overseas Shipholding Group announce delivery of OSG 205
15:32 AIDA Cruises – route highlights in summer 2021
15:19 KTK-Bunker once again supports the Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor
14:21 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for M/V New Orleans with NYK Line
14:00 Throughput of Taganrog port in 11M’2020 climbed by 4%
13:46 Heerema sisters united for the first time at Landtong Rozenburg
13:19 Mads Qvist Frederiksen announced as new Director of Arctic Economic Council
12:47 AIDA Cruises opens the Canary Islands season 2020/2021 with AIDAperla
12:33 Cargo traffic in Volga Basin grew by 4% in navigation season of 2020
12:11 GTT receives an order from HHI for the design of the tanks of two new LNG carriers
11:50 Icebreaker assistance season at Arkhangelsk port begins on December 11
11:34 Port of Los Angeles enters agreement with IBM to create Cyber Resilience Center
11:12 Port of Ipswich receives its largest ever vessel of liquid nitrogen
10:50 ESPO congratulates Port of Ceuta and Peterhead Port Authority for Achieving Ecoports’ Environmental Management Standard
10:27 MPA extends support for companies, individuals, and seafarers through MaritimeSG Together Package
10:04 KN concludes agreement with UAB Elektrėnų energetikos remontas on reconstruction and adaptation of two storage tanks for bitumen loading
09:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 08
09:43 Świnoujście considered as perfect place for deep-water terminal
09:21 Oil prices decrease amid concerns about demand
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of December 7

2020 December 7

18:52 Equinor joins Europe’s biggest green hydrogen project, the NortH2-project
18:25 ABS publishes Guide for Hybrid Electric Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications
18:05 "K" Line participates in “Japan Hydrogen Association”
17:48 NIBULON replenished fish stocks in Dnipro river
17:45 Ports of Auckland’s fully electric Damen RSD-E Tug 2513 launched at Song Cam Shipyard
17:23 Exclusive recreational craft under construction at “Latitude Yachts” plant in Riga port
17:22 Boskalis awarded EUR 75 million worth of infrastructure projects in the Netherlands
17:05 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North East and South East Asia to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic
16:44 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 14,477 pmt
16:25 “K” Line takes delivery of 100,000-dwt bulk carrier
16:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces Peak Season Surcharge for Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean
15:42 Rosatom suggests electrification of Baimsky MPC with floating power units
15:15 Bahri signs Training Services Agreement with NMA
14:57 Rosmorport’s Slavyanka sailboat leaves for international expedition
14:33 Baltic Workboats introduced its new ferry model Ferry 22 Electric
14:14 Wärtsilä Voyage delivers LNGPac bunkering and liquid cargo handling simulators at the Mumbai training centre
13:56 Baltiysky Zavod to lay down yet another nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220 on December 18
13:40 Throughput of Azov port planned at 1.94 million tonnes this winter season
13:22 Extraordinary general shareholders meeting of LUKOIL approves interim dividends
13:01 Ocean Yield announces sale of the offshore construction & cable-lay vessel Connector
12:31 Crew changes and abandonment top busy IMO Legal Committee agenda
12:01 Abu Dhabi Ports announces completion of Delma Port’s second phase of development
11:48 Port of Gothenburg launches “Empty Container Initiative” campaign
11:17 MOL signs long-term charter contract for methanol carriers with Waterfront Shipping and construction of newbuilding vessel
10:50 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping participated in IMO MEPC 75 session
10:16 Sperry Marine and DNV GL sign strategic agreement on digitalisation
10:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 07
10:03 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 11M’2020 fell by 18.4% YoY
09:59 The largest LNG-powered containership makes first call to Dunkirk
09:39 NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover in 10M’2020 fell by 21.9% YoY
09:20 Oil prices decline on COVID-19 cases growth
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of December 4
09:02 MarineMax appoints Brand Marketing Manager

2020 December 6

16:51 USCG coordinates rescue of 18 near Galapagos Islands
15:42 Port of Rotterdam: Joint flyer campaign during national Brexit Action Day
15:09 2nd edition of 'Smart Ports: Piers of the Future' reinvents itself and exceeds all expectations via the Smart Ports TV platform
14:23 Investment reaps rewards for Pilbara’s ports