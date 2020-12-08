2020 December 8 13:46

Heerema sisters united for the first time at Landtong Rozenburg

On Saturday, 5 December, the crane vessel Thialf arrived alongside the Sleipnir at the Landtong Rozenburg (Rozenburg Spit)



The Sleipnir - the largest semi-submersible crane vessel in the world - was put into service at the end of last year. In March, the LNG-powered vessel arrived in Rotterdam for the first time. Eneco, Heerema and the Port Authority are working hard on installing shore-based power for Heerema’s berth on the Landtong. It is expected that the vessels will be able to connect to the shore-based power in spring.