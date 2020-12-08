  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 8 10:27

    MPA extends support for companies, individuals, and seafarers through MaritimeSG Together Package

    The MaritimeSG Together Package will be extended to continue supporting the more affected sectors in the maritime industry to tide through this COVID-19 pandemic. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will extend relevant measures under the package to 30 June 2021, bringing the cumulative amount of support to S$33 million.

    The package was first introduced in May 2020 to provide support for companies, individuals and seafarers during the pandemic. The various relief measures in the existing package are set to expire after 31 December 2020.

    The support measures being extended include:

    a) Support for passenger-carrying vessels and passenger terminal operators i.e. SATS-Creuers Cruise Services Pte Ltd and Singapore Cruise Centre (Private) Limited (SCCPL);
    b) Support for offshore vessel operators;
    c) Extension of credit terms for maritime companies;
    d) Manpower and productivity support schemes for maritime companies and individuals; and  
    e) Support for local seafarers.

    Support for passenger-carrying vessels and passenger terminal operators

    As passenger volumes continued to remain low due to the pandemic, MPA will continue to provide economic relief to passenger vessel owners and operators, as well as passenger terminal operators.

    50% port dues concession for passenger vessels

    Earlier this year, MPA announced a 50% port dues concession for passenger-carrying vessels [1] from 1 March to 31 December 2020. MPA will extend the concession for another six months, until 30 June 2021. This will be on top of all existing port dues concessions [2].

    50% rebate on counter rental and overnight berthing for regional ferry service operators

    MPA had earlier announced a 50% rebate to counter rental and overnight berthing fees for regional ferry service operators and their ferries respectively, until 31 December 2020. MPA will work with SCCPL to extend the 50% rebate for counter rental at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal (TMFT) and overnight berthing at both TMFT and the Regional Ferry Terminal at HarbourFront Centre until 30 June 2021.

    100% waiver of public licence fees for passenger terminal operators

    MPA had earlier granted passenger terminal operators, SCCPL and SATS-Creuers, a 100% waiver of their public licence fees for FY 2019. This will be extended for one more year, i.e. FY 2020.

    Support for offshore vessel operators

    MPA will continue to provide relief to the offshore sector which has seen a significant drop in demand for offshore services arising from the fall in oil prices. The 50% port dues concession for MPA-approved offshore support vessels carrying out Category 4 [3] activity from day 91 to day 180 will be extended until 30 June 2021.

    Extension of credit terms for maritime companies

    Due to the COVID-19 situation, companies may face challenges in managing their cash flows and meeting their financial obligations. MPA will continue to extend credit terms of up to an additional 45 days (beyond existing 30 days standard credit terms) until 30 June 2021.

    Manpower and productivity support schemes for maritime companies and individuals

    To strengthen longer-term capabilities and encourage more individuals to take up upskilling and reskilling opportunities, MPA will extend the Internship Reimbursement Scheme and increase in co-funding provided under selected Maritime Cluster Fund (MCF) programmes for another six months, until 30 June 2021.

    Internship Reimbursement Scheme for maritime companies

    MPA had earlier introduced the Internship Reimbursement Scheme to help maritime companies provide students [4] who are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents with internship opportunities. MPA co-funds 50% of the internship allowance paid by maritime companies, capped at S$500 per month per intern, for up to a maximum period of six months. This scheme will be extended for another six months to 30 June 2021 and will cover internships which commence from 1 May 2020 to 30 June 2021.   

    Increased co-funding under selected MCF programmes

    MPA has earlier increased co-funding support under selected MCF training and productivity schemes to up to 90%. These measures seek to encourage upskilling and further support maritime companies in their digital transformation efforts during this period. The increased co-funding support will be extended for another six months. Eligible courses or projects must commence between 1 May 2020 and 30 June 2021 to qualify for the increased co-funding.

    Support for local seafarers

    Seafarers Relief Package

    During this COVID-19 period, seafarers are faced with uncertainty due to increased border control measures and crew change restrictions. To support some 500 Singaporean seafarers who are working behind the scenes to enable seaborne trade to continue to flow, MPA, together with the Singapore Maritime Officers’ Union (SMOU) and the Singapore Organisation of Seamen (SOS), will extend the Seafarers Relief Package for eligible Singaporean seafarers who are unable to secure shipboard employment between 1 January and 30 June 2021. They can apply to receive up to S$700 per month in financial assistance, for a maximum of six months.

    Achievement Award for Seafarers

    MPA, the Employment and Employability Institute, SMOU, and SOS, will also extend the Achievement Award scheme to reward eligible Singaporean and Singapore Permanent Resident seafarers up to S$10,000, for successfully obtaining their Singapore-issued Certificate of Competency (CoC) 1 and thereafter, accumulating at least six months of working experience on board vessels in the capacity of senior shipboard management. This will encourage more seafarers to build up their proficiencies to assume key shore roles such as marine and technical superintendents. The scheme will be extended for an additional year from 1 January to 31 December 2021.

    “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about unprecedented disruption to the global economy, affecting businesses, jobs and individuals. MPA recognises the continued challenges faced by some in the maritime industry, and is committed to support maritime companies, individuals and Singaporean seafarers through the extension of our relief measures so that Maritime Singapore can continue to remain resilient,” said Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of MPA.

Другие новости по темам: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 8

16:50 Valery Zelenko tanker underwent intermediate survey by RINA
16:27 SEACOR Holdings announces take private transaction with AIP valuing the Company at approximately $1 billion
16:14 Test operation of unmanned ships under RF flag to be held between 2020 and 2025
15:41 Greenbrier Marine and Overseas Shipholding Group announce delivery of OSG 205
15:32 AIDA Cruises – route highlights in summer 2021
15:19 KTK-Bunker once again supports the Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor
14:21 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for M/V New Orleans with NYK Line
14:00 Throughput of Taganrog port in 11M’2020 climbed by 4%
13:46 Heerema sisters united for the first time at Landtong Rozenburg
13:19 Mads Qvist Frederiksen announced as new Director of Arctic Economic Council
12:47 AIDA Cruises opens the Canary Islands season 2020/2021 with AIDAperla
12:33 Cargo traffic in Volga Basin grew by 4% in navigation season of 2020
12:11 GTT receives an order from HHI for the design of the tanks of two new LNG carriers
11:50 Icebreaker assistance season at Arkhangelsk port begins on December 11
11:34 Port of Los Angeles enters agreement with IBM to create Cyber Resilience Center
11:12 Port of Ipswich receives its largest ever vessel of liquid nitrogen
10:50 ESPO congratulates Port of Ceuta and Peterhead Port Authority for Achieving Ecoports’ Environmental Management Standard
10:27 MPA extends support for companies, individuals, and seafarers through MaritimeSG Together Package
10:04 KN concludes agreement with UAB Elektrėnų energetikos remontas on reconstruction and adaptation of two storage tanks for bitumen loading
09:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 08
09:43 Świnoujście considered as perfect place for deep-water terminal
09:21 Oil prices decrease amid concerns about demand
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of December 7

2020 December 7

18:52 Equinor joins Europe’s biggest green hydrogen project, the NortH2-project
18:25 ABS publishes Guide for Hybrid Electric Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications
18:05 "K" Line participates in “Japan Hydrogen Association”
17:48 NIBULON replenished fish stocks in Dnipro river
17:45 Ports of Auckland’s fully electric Damen RSD-E Tug 2513 launched at Song Cam Shipyard
17:23 Exclusive recreational craft under construction at “Latitude Yachts” plant in Riga port
17:22 Boskalis awarded EUR 75 million worth of infrastructure projects in the Netherlands
17:05 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North East and South East Asia to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic
16:44 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 14,477 pmt
16:25 “K” Line takes delivery of 100,000-dwt bulk carrier
16:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces Peak Season Surcharge for Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean
15:42 Rosatom suggests electrification of Baimsky MPC with floating power units
15:15 Bahri signs Training Services Agreement with NMA
14:57 Rosmorport’s Slavyanka sailboat leaves for international expedition
14:33 Baltic Workboats introduced its new ferry model Ferry 22 Electric
14:14 Wärtsilä Voyage delivers LNGPac bunkering and liquid cargo handling simulators at the Mumbai training centre
13:56 Baltiysky Zavod to lay down yet another nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220 on December 18
13:40 Throughput of Azov port planned at 1.94 million tonnes this winter season
13:22 Extraordinary general shareholders meeting of LUKOIL approves interim dividends
13:01 Ocean Yield announces sale of the offshore construction & cable-lay vessel Connector
12:31 Crew changes and abandonment top busy IMO Legal Committee agenda
12:01 Abu Dhabi Ports announces completion of Delma Port’s second phase of development
11:48 Port of Gothenburg launches “Empty Container Initiative” campaign
11:17 MOL signs long-term charter contract for methanol carriers with Waterfront Shipping and construction of newbuilding vessel
10:50 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping participated in IMO MEPC 75 session
10:16 Sperry Marine and DNV GL sign strategic agreement on digitalisation
10:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 07
10:03 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 11M’2020 fell by 18.4% YoY
09:59 The largest LNG-powered containership makes first call to Dunkirk
09:39 NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover in 10M’2020 fell by 21.9% YoY
09:20 Oil prices decline on COVID-19 cases growth
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of December 4
09:02 MarineMax appoints Brand Marketing Manager

2020 December 6

16:51 USCG coordinates rescue of 18 near Galapagos Islands
15:42 Port of Rotterdam: Joint flyer campaign during national Brexit Action Day
15:09 2nd edition of 'Smart Ports: Piers of the Future' reinvents itself and exceeds all expectations via the Smart Ports TV platform
14:23 Investment reaps rewards for Pilbara’s ports