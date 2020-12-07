2020 December 7 18:25

ABS publishes Guide for Hybrid Electric Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications

ABS has published the Guide for Hybrid Electric Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications that focuses on systems integrating electric power generation and storage technologies with conventional power generation. The Guide also introduces a new notation, HYBRID IEPS, with options to recognize a range of specialized operating modes, ABS said in its release.

This Guide provides requirements for the design, construction, retrofit, testing and survey of vessels utilizing hybrid electric power systems. The unique requirements for the design, installation, and testing of hybrid electric power systems on yachts are also addressed.

The Marine and Ports division of leading global technology company ABB has provided input for the Guide based on the company’s technical competence and extensive experience with hybrid electric power systems.



ABS has developed a range of industry-leading support for hybrid electric technologies including: Guide for Use of Lithium Batteries in the Marine and Offshore Industries; Guide for Use of Supercapacitors in the Marine and Offshore Industries; Guide for Fuel Cell Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications; and Guide for Direct Current Power Distribution Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications, among others.

About ABS

ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.