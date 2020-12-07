2020 December 7 17:48

NIBULON replenished fish stocks in Dnipro river

The company annually conducts measures to prevent natural resources depletion

On November 25, NIBULON conducted its planned fish stocking of the Dnipro River. The company stocked the Marianske Bay of the Kakhovka Reservoir with 200 thousand fries of silver carp, with a total value of about UAH 216.9 thousand.

According to the company’s press release, the fish stocking took place in the area of the Zelenodolska branch transshipment terminal (Marianske village, Dnipropetrovsk region) as a compensatory measure following the construction of the operational water area and water accesses.

It is important to note that NIBULON is practically the only company in Ukraine that stocks rivers itself to prevent natural resources depletion, instead of paying costs as part of compensatory measures. Thus, this will preserve ecosystems of Ukrainian rivers.

In addition, NIBULON supports Ukrainian producers of fish stocking material. When stoking rivers in various regions of the country, the company cooperates with the best companies in each region. NIBULON purchased 5 tons of silver carp from YUVENT Fish Farm Ltd (Kherson region), worth UAH 216,900.

The fish stocking was monitored by a special committee consisting of the representatives from the Dnipropetrovsk Fish Guard Patrol, the State Environmental Inspection in Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Marianske village head. The Zelenodolska branch director, Yaroslav Stratutsa, was also a committee member.

A reasonable attitude to the environment is NIBULON’s fixed working standard. Thus, the fish stocking of the Kakhovka Reservoir in Marianske village is a continuous activity; this is not the last initiative. Implementing its investment project at the sites where the company constructs its transshipment terminals, NIBULON has stocked rives 16 times. NIBULON has stocked the Dnipro, the Southern Buh, the Kakhovka Reservoir, the Kaniv Reservoir, the Kremenchuk Reservoir, and the Dnipro Reservoir with almost 66 tons of silver carp, grass carp, and carp worth UAH 2.8 million.

In addition, the company annually conducts measures to prevent natural resources depletion, implements and popularizes its own environmental initiatives, installs modern equipment to protect air, water, and soil, implements new technologies and environmentally friendly programs at its facilities, as well as makes environmental payments to the budgets at various state levels. During 2018-2019, the company spent UAH 68.7 million on such activities.