2020 December 7 17:23

Exclusive recreational craft under construction at “Latitude Yachts” plant in Riga port

By order of the French company "Smart Island Riviera", an exclusive vessel project is being built this autumn at the “Latitude Yachts” plant in the port of Riga - a 1700 m2 wide floating island, which is planned to be anchored near Cannes on the French Riviera in the future. The floating island will have a beach club with a restaurant, bar and swimming pool, and it will be able to accommodate up to 400 guests at a time.

"The vessel is absolutely unique - the first such huge project of its kind in the world. We plan that the floating island will be used mainly for various events, but on a daily basis it will welcome guests as a beach club. This is the first project for our company, but in the future we plan to build and open several floating entertainment venues of this type around the world. Our goal is to create a high-level product that is technologically advanced, but at the same time classically comfortable and enjoyable for our guests,” said Mr. Marc Audineau, President of ‘Smart Island Riviera”.

Last weekend, the newly built hull of a 41m long, 31m wide and about 165 tons heavy vessel was solemnly launched with the help of the floating crane "Maja", which had arrived in the port of Riga from Poland for this purpose.

"I am pleased that the shipbuilding traditions at the Freeport of Riga continue, creating high-quality and exclusive products that are internationally valued, and promoting the image of the Port of Riga globally," said Viesturs Zeps, Chairman of the Freeport of Riga Board.

"I also see the development of high value-added companies and production facilities in the territory of the Port of Riga as one of the important directions for the development and competitiveness of the Freeport of Riga," continued V.Zeps, at the same time recalling that qualitative performance in shipbuilding and repair services is also an important factor in providing the core business and functions of any port.

Currently, “Latitude Yachts” will continue with equipping the vessel - it will be provided with a body, all the necessary mechanisms for the ship and wood fitting. It is planned that in the spring the unique floating craft will leave for the French coast, where the interior work will be completed and this summer it will be open for guests.

“Our partnership with “Latitude Yachts” has been very successful. The company boasts a fantastic professional team that does a great job. The project is unique and complicated, and the Covid-19 situation undoubtedly has some impact on its progress. However, I am confident that together with “Latitude Yachts”, we will meet all the challenges and complete the work on schedule,” added Mr. Audineau.

The company, which operates at the port of Riga under the “Latitude Yachts” trademark, performs the full cycle of ship and yacht production - design, production and fitting, as well as provides repair, modernization and services for the floating craft. The company has its own carpentry, which helps to implement the client whims in the interior design of yachts and ships The company's main production facilities are located in the port territory in Sarkandaugava.

“One of the cornerstones of the successful company's activities is the implementation of the tailor-made projects according to the specific client needs and requirements. Our advantage is the fact that each of our projects is one-of-a-kind,” emphasized Mr.Kaspars Veidemanis, project manager of “Latitude Yachts’. The best-known “Latitude Yachts” project is two exclusive yachts – trimarans, built in 2016. Those 53 m long yachts are still the largest floating craft in the world, made entirely of composite materials.