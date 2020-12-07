-
2020 December 7 16:44
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 14,477 pmt
M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 448
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between November 30 and December 4 grew by RUB 448 and totaled RUB 14,477 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 13,350 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price grew by RUB 430 to RUB 14,363 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose by RUB 234 to RUB 12,476 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 12,850 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price grew by RUB 710 to RUB 15,530 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District - the price remained flat at RUB 22,430 pmt.