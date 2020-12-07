2020 December 7 16:44

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 14,477 pmt

M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 448

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between November 30 and December 4 grew by RUB 448 and totaled RUB 14,477 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: