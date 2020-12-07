2020 December 7 15:42

Rosatom suggests electrification of Baimsky MPC with floating power units

There are 11 alternatives of power supply to Baimsky MPC



Rosatom suggests a scheme for electrification of Baimsky Mining and Processing Complex (Baimsky MPC) through placement of four floating nuclear power units (FPUs) equipped with RITM-200 and a reserve FPU to ensure cyclic substitution for periods of repair and refueling, says press center of RF Government.

At the meeting on energy supply to Baimsky MPC held by Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, and Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak, reserve FPU was considered as a source of replacement power for floating nuclear power plant (FNPP) “Akademic Lomonosov”.



Yury Trutnev reminded about the Prime Minister’s instructions given to the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic to join hands with the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Transport, RusHydro, Rosatom, Novatek, Chukotka Government and Baimskaya Mining Company LLC “to develop and submit to the Government a follow-up into the plan on implementation of investment projects for the development of the Baimsky area”.



In pursuance of the Prime Minister’s instructions, they developed 11 alternatives of power supply to Baimsky MPC with a rated capacity of 251 MW.



It was decided to build a TPP in the port near Cape Naiglyoinyn as well as a 220 kW substation.

Initially it was planned to build the terminal in Pevek but Cape Naiglyoinyn was later considered as more reasonable location from a logistic point of view. A 400-km highway is to be built to the terminal.



