2020 December 7 14:57

Rosmorport’s Slavyanka sailboat leaves for international expedition

The Slavyanka sailing vessel, acquired by FSUE "Rosmorport" for the Far East "School under sails" on the basis of the Admiral G.I. Nevelskoy Maritime State University in accordance with the order of the President of Russia, went on an international expedition from the Turkish port of Marmaris. The two-mast 32-meter sailboat was fully prepared by FSUE "Rosmorport" for a long-distance crossing and handed over to the Admiral G.I. Nevelskoy Maritime State University, Rosmorport says in a press release.

It is planned that the members of the expedition called "By the Routes of Russian sailors across two oceans" will first cross the Mediterranean Sea and pass through Gibraltar. Then the Slavyanka sailboat will cross the Atlantic Ocean, reach the coast of La Guaira (Venezuela), pass the Panama Canal and make the transition across the Pacific Ocean with a visit to Hawaii (USA) and Akita (Japan). Arrival in Vladivostok is scheduled for April 2021. During the cruise, about 15,000 nautical miles will be covered.

The purpose of the expedition is to make a voyage along the route Marmaris - Vladivostok across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans to perpetuate the memory of outstanding people and significant events of the sea past of our country and on this basis to create conditions for the development of sailing in Russia with the participation of schoolchildren and long-term international cooperation in this field.

The crew of the sailing vessel consists of experienced sailors, who will form the backbone of the teaching staff of the "School under sails" after the arrival of the vessel in Primorye. The Slavyanka sailboat will enter the training fleet, which will consist of two sailing vessels, and the second one will be built at the Russian shipyard.

After the Slavyanka sailboat arrives at the seaport of permanent residence, Russian schoolchildren who are dreaming of becoming sailors will be able to participate in training voyages and sea expeditions, including those ones in the ocean areas that are historically significant for the Russian fleet.