2020 December 7 14:33

Baltic Workboats introduced its new ferry model Ferry 22 Electric

Baltic Workboats has introduced its new ferry model Ferry 22 Electric.

The Baltic Workboats new aluminum fully electric ferry is specifically designed for the transport of 100 passengers, including 40 seats, 5 wheelchair locations and place for 40 bicycles or mopeds.

Technical parameters: 23 m long, 6,5 m wide, maximum draft - 1,2 meters, cruising speed - 14 km/h, max speed 16km/h.

The vessel’s highly compact electrical propulsion system is half the size of a conventional diesel-electric propulsion system, due to its smaller, highly efficient, and lightweight electrical motors. In case of emergency, propulsion system can be run from diesel genset. The generator is used also in order to fully charge the batteries in the absence of shore power. This will be done automatically in the event of a failure of the shore power. There is one outboard motor in aft for emergency operation.

The vessel operates full electrically and is charged via automatic charger.

The charging tower and pantograph are located on shore on a floating pontoon. The vessel is secured via fixed length mooring lines and small amount of thrust is kept on propulsion. For charging purposes the vessel position will be checked by an automation system.

Solar panels are installed in addition to hybrid hotel grid and general service batteries. For optimum efficiency the panels are connected to the system with micro converter. Solar panels are installed to open roof and are easily accessible for cleaning. Panels are sea water resistant, dirt- and water resistant glass. The solar panels provide sufficient energy for covering the whole energy need of the vessel except the propulsion system.

Usual and main operational modes are full electric, hybrid and automatic charging.

This environmentally friendly ferry model is a great example how the company is contributing to a greener future.