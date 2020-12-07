2020 December 7 13:56

Baltiysky Zavod to lay down yet another nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220 on December 18

The ship named Chukotka will be the fifth in the series



Keel-laying of yet another nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220 slated for 18 December 2020. As Baltiysky Zavod posted on its official Instagram profile the ship will be named Chukotka.



Under the contract with FSUE Rosatomflot, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard is building three LK-60 60MW icebreakers of Project 22220 (Arktika, Sibir, Ural). On 26 May 2020, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) held a ceremony of keel-laying for the third serial icebreaker of Project 22220 (the forth one including the lead ship). The 60-MW ship named Yakutia will be operated by FSUE Atomflot (State Corporation “Rosatom”) in the Arctic. A total of five icebreakers of 22220 design are to be built under Rosatom’s concept for the development of its icebreaking fleet.

The lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, the Arktika, was delivered to Atomflot on 21 October 2020, in Murmansk



Alexey Likhachev, head of State Corporation “Rosatom”, earlier said the fifth 60-MW icebreaker, the Chukotka, would be laid down in 2021.



The icebreakers designed by CDB Iceberg in 2009 will be operated in the western region of the Arctic: in the Barents, Pechora and Kara Seas, as well as in shallower areas of the Yenisei estuary and the Ob Bay area.

Nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 are equipped with two RITM-200 reactors of 175 MW. Project 22220 ships will be the world’s largest and most powerful nuclear-powered icebreakers (60MW).

RITM-200 is a two-reactor plant developed by Afrikantov OKBM specially for the icebreaking fleet. Its design features energy-efficient integrated layout, which enables the placement of the main equipment directly inside the steam generating unit's casing.

General characteristics of 22220 Project vessels: capacity - 60 MW, operational speed - 22 knots (clean water), length - 173.3 m (160 m, DWL), beam - 34 m (33 m, DWL), height - 52 m; draft (DWL) - 10.5 m; minimum draft - 8.65 m, maximum icebreaking capability - 2.8-meter-thick ice (at full capacity and speed of 1.5-2 knots); full displacement – 33,540 tonnes; designated service life - 40 years, crew - 53.

