2020 December 7 13:40

Throughput of Azov port planned at 1.94 million tonnes this winter season

All the 11 terminals confirmed their readiness to operate in December-February 2020-2021



Stevedoring companies operating in the port of Azov plan to handle 1.942 million tonnes of cargo between December 2020 and February 2021, reports IAA PortNews correspondent.



As Azov Port Harbour Master Vladimir Bragin said at the regional meeting dedicated to arranging icebreaker assistance in seaports of the Azov Sea, plans are based on estimations made by the stevedores.



Rif LLC is to handle 581,000 tonnes of cargo, Azov Sea Port LLC – 350,000 tonnes, Azov Port Elevator LLC - 280,000 tonnes, Agroport “Ustye Dona” LLC – 185,000 tonnes.



Vladimir Bragin emphasized that all the 11 terminals confirmed their readiness to operate this winter season.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.‎