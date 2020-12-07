2020 December 7 13:22

Extraordinary general shareholders meeting of LUKOIL approves interim dividends

​LUKOIL held an Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting on December 3, 2020 in the form of absentee voting the results of which were concluded the next day.

According to LUKOIL’s press release, the Company's shareholders approved the payment of interim dividends on PJSC "LUKOIL" ordinary shares based on the results of the first nine months of 2020 in the amount of RUB 46 per one ordinary share. The dividend record date is December 18, 2020.

The dividends shall be paid in cash from a PJSC "LUKOIL" account not later than December 31, 2020 to nominee shareholders and trust managers who are recorded in the LUKOIL shareholder register, and not later than January 29, 2021 to other persons registered in the PJSC "LUKOIL" shareholder register.

The EGM also resolved to pay a part of the remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors of PJSC "LUKOIL" for performance of their functions (Board fee) for the period from the date of their election as Board members to the date of the current decision. The amount of payment will constitute a half of the Board fee, e​stablished by the decision of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting on June 23, 2020.