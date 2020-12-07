2020 December 7 16:15

Hapag-Lloyd announces Peak Season Surcharge for Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean

Hapag-Lloyd will apply an increased Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) for dry and special equipment types including shippers own ctrs on the Far East trade from Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean.

Effective for sailings as of December 15, 2020 and valid until further notice the PSS will read as follows:

Far East to North Europe: USD 1000/TEU

Far East to Mediterranean: USD 1000/TEU