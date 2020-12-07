2020 December 7 11:48

Port of Gothenburg launches “Empty Container Initiative” campaign

Right now, Port of Gothenburg customers are experiencing a sudden deficit of empty containers for export cargo, while at the same time Purchasing Managers Index account that Swedish export is booming. To mitigate the deficit, the Port of Gothenburg community is launching an “Empty Container Initiative” campaign, aimed to support container storage during the holiday seasons, from december lasting through January, the company said in its release.



As the Swedish market leader, with more than 50 per cent of the total Swedish container traffic, the container balance at The Port of Gothenburg is almost 50-50 between import and export. This fact also brings fast container turnaround times.

But things move quickly in the face of the pandemic – the degree of changes and unpredictability are creating disruptions and imbalances in the transport system that require speedy solutions.

At the start of the pandemic this spring, the Port of Gothenburg along with its Railport partners successfully offered inland storage of imported goods to mitigate a temporary supply/demand imbalance.



To maintain the supply of empty containers for Swedish export customers, the Port of Gothenburg community including Railport partners is now offering special conditions. The possibilities vary depending on the prerequisites of the partner involved, but could include services like storage, inspections, and handling of empty containers.