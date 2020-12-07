2020 December 7 14:14

Wärtsilä Voyage delivers LNGPac bunkering and liquid cargo handling simulators at the Mumbai training centre

Wärtsilä Voyage has delivered and installed customised LNGPac bunkering and liquid cargo handling simulators at the Mumbai training centre of Hong Kong-based Anglo-Eastern Univan Group, the company said in its release.

This is a new product for the marine market, reflecting the increasing adoption by fleet owners of LNG fuel, and the consequential need to ensure that crews are sufficiently trained in operating LNG-fuelled vessels. The order was placed in June 2020 and the project was completed in October.

This Wärtsilä Voyage simulator solution is based on the company’s well proven gas valve unit and LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control system technologies, and includes all auxiliary systems needed in connection with the LNG fuel supply. The system has been tailored to meet the specific requirements of Anglo-Eastern. It complies with the international Standards of Training Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) for training seafarers on gas-fuelled ships, in line with the standards demanded by the IGF Code.

The entire Wärtsilä scope includes a full mission liquid cargo handling simulator that replicates a real ship system, an LNG bunkering and fuel gas supply simulator, and a full mission engine room simulator.

Over the years, Wärtsilä Voyage has supplied Anglo-Eastern with a broad range of equipment and solutions, including more than 100 Wärtsilä Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS) installed on board ships. For the Mumbai training centre, Wärtsilä has supplied ECDIS, ship handling and bridge simulators, and both ship handling and engine simulators for Anglo-Eastern’s Odessa training centre. In 2019, Wärtsilä Voyage received an order to provide its Fleet Operation Solution (FOS) for more than 600 ships managed by Anglo-Eastern, representing the largest-ever maritime software deal.



