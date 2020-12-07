  The version for the print

    Wärtsilä Voyage delivers LNGPac bunkering and liquid cargo handling simulators at the Mumbai training centre

    Wärtsilä Voyage has delivered and installed customised LNGPac bunkering and liquid cargo handling simulators at the Mumbai training centre of Hong Kong-based Anglo-Eastern Univan Group, the company said in its release.

    This is a new product for the marine market, reflecting the increasing adoption by fleet owners of LNG fuel, and the consequential need to ensure that crews are sufficiently trained in operating LNG-fuelled vessels. The order was placed in June 2020 and the project was completed in October.

    This Wärtsilä Voyage simulator solution is based on the company’s well proven gas valve unit and LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control system technologies, and includes all auxiliary systems needed in connection with the LNG fuel supply. The system has been tailored to meet the specific requirements of Anglo-Eastern. It complies with the international Standards of Training Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) for training seafarers on gas-fuelled ships, in line with the standards demanded by the IGF Code.

    The entire Wärtsilä scope includes a full mission liquid cargo handling simulator that replicates a real ship system, an LNG bunkering and fuel gas supply simulator, and a full mission engine room simulator.

    Over the years, Wärtsilä Voyage has supplied Anglo-Eastern with a broad range of equipment and solutions, including more than 100 Wärtsilä Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS) installed on board ships. For the Mumbai training centre, Wärtsilä has supplied ECDIS, ship handling and bridge simulators, and both ship handling and engine simulators for Anglo-Eastern’s Odessa training centre. In 2019, Wärtsilä Voyage received an order to provide its Fleet Operation Solution (FOS) for more than 600 ships managed by Anglo-Eastern, representing the largest-ever maritime software deal.

    Wärtsilä in brief

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

    About Anglo-Eastern

    Anglo-Eastern is a leading global provider of independent ship management services, with around 650 vessels under full technical management, over 200 under crew management, and a technical services division that has overseen more than 450 newbuildings and conversions to date.

    Anglo-Eastern’s managed fleet comprises ships of all sizes and types, from bulk carriers, container ships and tankers (gas, oil, chemical) to those not covered by many other managers: ice-class OBO, pipe-layers, heavy-lift, LPG FSO, plus others. These are areas where quality, experience, systems and bespoke technical approaches all come together.

    In-house recruitment and training provides Anglo-Eastern with direct crewing control. Individually screened and selected cadets are developed at the Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy in Karjat, outside of Mumbai, while the group’s 29,000+ skilled seafarers receive continuous training via strategically located maritime centres in India, the Philippines, Ukraine and China.

    Supporting Anglo-Eastern’s seafarers and business partners is a dedicated team of more than 1,800 shore staff, who together provide global coverage with local and functional expertise via a network of more than 25 offices and specialist centres located across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

