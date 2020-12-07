  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 7 11:17

    MOL signs long-term charter contract for methanol carriers with Waterfront Shipping and construction of newbuilding vessel

    Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has concluded long-term charter contracts for two methanol-fueled, methanol carriers with Waterfront Shipping Company Limited, the company said in its release. The vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel engines that can run on environment-friendly methanol or conventional fuel oil. They are slated for delivery at Hyundai Mipo Shipyard (South Korea) in 2021 and 2023 and will transport methanol for WFS.

    MOL owns three methanol carriers equipped with dual-fuel engines-the Taranaki Sun, which was delivered in 2016 and was the world's first methanol carrier with a methanol-fueled engine, the Manchac Sun, and the Cajun Sun. All three vessels are under long-term charter contracts for WFS. The two new vessels will be MOL's fourth and fifth methanol-fueled ships chartered to WFS, which makes MOL owners of one of the world's largest methanol-fueled fleet. The new vessels will be managed by a MOL Group company, MOL Tankship Management Pte Ltd, which will leverage its experience and knowledge in the management of methanol-fueled vessels to deliver performance and environmental benefits.

    Methanol is an environmentally-friendly fuel and, compared to heavy oil, it significantly reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and virtually eliminates emissions of sulfur oxide (SOx). The new vessels also conform to environmental regulations such as NOx Tier III requirements (Note 3) established by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

    Leveraging its accumulated expertise as one of the world's largest methanol carrier owner/operators, MOL is working to further expand its methanol transport services by meeting a broad range of customer needs.

    The MOL Group addresses today's critical environmental issues in its Environmental Vision 2.0 and aims to achieve sustainable net-zero GHG emissions by bringing to bear its group-wide strength, while continuing to take a proactive approach to reducing the environmental impact of its business activities.

    Waterfront Shipping, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Methanex Corporation, is a global marine transportation company specializing in the safe, responsible and reliable transport of bulk chemicals and clean petroleum products to major international markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. Waterfront Shipping operates the world's largest methanol ocean tanker fleet with its fleet comprising vessels from 3,000 to 50,000 deadweight tonnes. Its fleet of 30 modern, deep sea tankers forms a seamless transportation network dedicated to keeping an uninterrupted flow of methanol moving to storage terminals and customers' plant sites around the world.

    It takes a step-by-stem approach to the regulation of NOx emissions in engine exhaust gas. Tier I targets vessels delivered from 2000-2010, requiring emission values according to the engine's rated rpm. The Tier II targets vessels delivered after 2011, requiring reduction of 15.5-21.8% from the Tier I. Tier III targets vessels delivered after 2016, requiring 80% reduction from Tier I, in Emission Control Areas (ECAs).

Другие новости по темам: Waterfront Shipping, Hyundai Mipo Shipyard, MOL  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 7

12:01 Abu Dhabi Ports announces completion of Delma Port’s second phase of development
11:48 Port of Gothenburg launches “Empty Container Initiative” campaign
11:17 MOL signs long-term charter contract for methanol carriers with Waterfront Shipping and construction of newbuilding vessel
10:50 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping participated in IMO MEPC 75 session
10:16 Sperry Marine and DNV GL sign strategic agreement on digitalisation
10:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 07
10:03 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 11M’2020 fell by 18.4% YoY
09:59 The largest LNG-powered containership makes first call to Dunkirk
09:39 NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover in 10M’2020 fell by 21.9% YoY
09:20 Oil prices decline on COVID-19 cases growth
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of December 4
09:02 MarineMax appoints Brand Marketing Manager

2020 December 6

16:51 USCG coordinates rescue of 18 near Galapagos Islands
15:42 Port of Rotterdam: Joint flyer campaign during national Brexit Action Day
15:09 2nd edition of 'Smart Ports: Piers of the Future' reinvents itself and exceeds all expectations via the Smart Ports TV platform
14:23 Investment reaps rewards for Pilbara’s ports
13:53 Container barge with collapsible sails tested
13:12 Belfast Harbour recognised for green leadership through NI Environmental Benchmarking Survey
12:37 River Services becomes fully integrated into Northstar Marine, Inc.
12:17 Mason Mega Rail project is more than 75% finished
11:19 Strategic Marine signs contract with Centus Marine for its industry leading 40m FCB

2020 December 5

15:29 Metal Shark completes 8-year run of production development for NYC Ferry services
14:34 GLDD advances US offshore wind energy industry with decision to design first Jones Act compliant, purpose-built vessel for subsea rock installation
13:04 Greenbrier Marine and Overseas Shipholding Group announce delivery of OSG 205
11:49 USCG suspends search for person in the water near Sabine Pass
10:57 Torqeedo powers Thailand's first electric passenger ferry fleet

2020 December 4

20:37 Jan De Nul starts construction of its 5,000 tonnes crane vessel Les Alizés
18:36 RORO carrier continues liner services after fast steel repairs at Niestern Sander
18:20 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg launches unified platform for data exchange with Russian Railways
18:06 Ørsted completes the construction of the largest in the Netherlands offshore wind farm
17:46 BIMCO: EU ship recycling regime improved but gaps remain
17:26 Hapag-Lloyd announces PSS from Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean
17:04 Zvezda Shipyard lays down shuttle tanker of ARC6 class
16:52 Lloyd's Register to acquire C-MAP Commercial from Navico Group
16:35 WDP builds multimodal mega-distribution centre in North Sea Port
16:05 Volkswagen powers car freighters with used oil from restaurants
15:24 Marvesa and Koole Terminals sign an agreement to build and use a new tank storage terminal in the Port of Rotterdam
15:09 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew by 7.6% in 2020
14:11 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Kenya and Tanzania
13:45 Nefteflot lays down third cruise ship of Project PV20S
13:13 The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority approves the merger prospectus concerning the combination of Cargotec nd Konecranes
12:24 Kapitan Metsayk icebreaker arrives at Azov seaport
12:01 Austal Australia launches first of two cape class patrol boats for Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard
11:40 Klaipėdos Nafta joins Lithuanian hydrogen platform
11:19 Bunker prices started decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:18 Odfjell SE agrees to acquire Lindsay Goldberg’s stake in Korea terminal
11:09 CMA CGM announces THC for import / export Finland, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Belfast (UK)
10:55 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec.04
10:49 Port of Long Beach prioritizes dual transactions
10:37 NSR cargo traffic grew by 4.2% in 11M’2020
10:00 Online discussion of China’s inland shipping experience to continue on December 9 at joint PortNews/MEB webinar
09:26 Oil prices rise following OPEC+ meeting
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of December 3

2020 December 3

18:31 ABS, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and the Marshall Islands Registry JDP creates coating needing just one application
18:11 Lotos shipyard lays down two more dredgers of Project 93.159
18:03 Torqeedo powers Thailands first electric passenger ferry fleet
17:28 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Alfa Mercury
17:06 Wärtsilä signs 5-year agreement with LMM for the main engines for two VLGCs
17:02 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Dec 03, 2020
16:50 The 1st Hackathon dedicated to innovation in the port sector in Morocco launches from December 18 to January 29