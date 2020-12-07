2020 December 7 09:20

Oil prices decline on COVID-19 cases growth

Oil prices fell by 0.47-0.48%

As of December 7 (07:47, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for February delivery fell by 0.47% to $42.02 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.48% to $46.04 per barrel.



The decline of oil prices is caused by the growing number of COVID-9 cases worldwide and introduction of new quarantine restrictions.

OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.