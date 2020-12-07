  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 7 09:20

    Oil prices decline on COVID-19 cases growth

    Oil prices fell by 0.47-0.48%

    As of December 7 (07:47, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for February delivery fell by 0.47% to $42.02 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.48% to $46.04 per barrel.

    The decline of oil prices is caused by the growing number of COVID-9 cases worldwide and introduction of new quarantine restrictions.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 7

12:01 Abu Dhabi Ports announces completion of Delma Port’s second phase of development
11:48 Port of Gothenburg launches “Empty Container Initiative” campaign
11:17 MOL signs long-term charter contract for methanol carriers with Waterfront Shipping and construction of newbuilding vessel
10:50 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping participated in IMO MEPC 75 session
10:16 Sperry Marine and DNV GL sign strategic agreement on digitalisation
10:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 07
10:03 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 11M’2020 fell by 18.4% YoY
09:59 The largest LNG-powered containership makes first call to Dunkirk
09:39 NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover in 10M’2020 fell by 21.9% YoY
09:20 Oil prices decline on COVID-19 cases growth
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of December 4
09:02 MarineMax appoints Brand Marketing Manager

2020 December 6

16:51 USCG coordinates rescue of 18 near Galapagos Islands
15:42 Port of Rotterdam: Joint flyer campaign during national Brexit Action Day
15:09 2nd edition of 'Smart Ports: Piers of the Future' reinvents itself and exceeds all expectations via the Smart Ports TV platform
14:23 Investment reaps rewards for Pilbara’s ports
13:53 Container barge with collapsible sails tested
13:12 Belfast Harbour recognised for green leadership through NI Environmental Benchmarking Survey
12:37 River Services becomes fully integrated into Northstar Marine, Inc.
12:17 Mason Mega Rail project is more than 75% finished
11:19 Strategic Marine signs contract with Centus Marine for its industry leading 40m FCB

2020 December 5

15:29 Metal Shark completes 8-year run of production development for NYC Ferry services
14:34 GLDD advances US offshore wind energy industry with decision to design first Jones Act compliant, purpose-built vessel for subsea rock installation
13:04 Greenbrier Marine and Overseas Shipholding Group announce delivery of OSG 205
11:49 USCG suspends search for person in the water near Sabine Pass
10:57 Torqeedo powers Thailand's first electric passenger ferry fleet

2020 December 4

20:37 Jan De Nul starts construction of its 5,000 tonnes crane vessel Les Alizés
18:36 RORO carrier continues liner services after fast steel repairs at Niestern Sander
18:20 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg launches unified platform for data exchange with Russian Railways
18:06 Ørsted completes the construction of the largest in the Netherlands offshore wind farm
17:46 BIMCO: EU ship recycling regime improved but gaps remain
17:26 Hapag-Lloyd announces PSS from Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean
17:04 Zvezda Shipyard lays down shuttle tanker of ARC6 class
16:52 Lloyd's Register to acquire C-MAP Commercial from Navico Group
16:35 WDP builds multimodal mega-distribution centre in North Sea Port
16:05 Volkswagen powers car freighters with used oil from restaurants
15:24 Marvesa and Koole Terminals sign an agreement to build and use a new tank storage terminal in the Port of Rotterdam
15:09 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew by 7.6% in 2020
14:11 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Kenya and Tanzania
13:45 Nefteflot lays down third cruise ship of Project PV20S
13:13 The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority approves the merger prospectus concerning the combination of Cargotec nd Konecranes
12:24 Kapitan Metsayk icebreaker arrives at Azov seaport
12:01 Austal Australia launches first of two cape class patrol boats for Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard
11:40 Klaipėdos Nafta joins Lithuanian hydrogen platform
11:19 Bunker prices started decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:18 Odfjell SE agrees to acquire Lindsay Goldberg’s stake in Korea terminal
11:09 CMA CGM announces THC for import / export Finland, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Belfast (UK)
10:55 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec.04
10:49 Port of Long Beach prioritizes dual transactions
10:37 NSR cargo traffic grew by 4.2% in 11M’2020
10:00 Online discussion of China’s inland shipping experience to continue on December 9 at joint PortNews/MEB webinar
09:26 Oil prices rise following OPEC+ meeting
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of December 3

2020 December 3

18:31 ABS, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and the Marshall Islands Registry JDP creates coating needing just one application
18:11 Lotos shipyard lays down two more dredgers of Project 93.159
18:03 Torqeedo powers Thailands first electric passenger ferry fleet
17:28 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Alfa Mercury
17:06 Wärtsilä signs 5-year agreement with LMM for the main engines for two VLGCs
17:02 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Dec 03, 2020
16:50 The 1st Hackathon dedicated to innovation in the port sector in Morocco launches from December 18 to January 29