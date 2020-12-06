  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 6 15:09

    2nd edition of 'Smart Ports: Piers of the Future' reinvents itself and exceeds all expectations via the Smart Ports TV platform

    ‘Smart Ports: Piers of the Future’ brought together seven of the world's most innovative ports to share initiatives in innovation, digitalisation and sustainability. On the 17th and 18th of November 12 projects were presented and 7 sessions were held to discuss the importance of port-city relations, digital transformation and the use ofnew technologies to discern the future horizon of the port and maritime sector. This second edition, held under the slogan "Thinking ahead, globally", has had almost 6,000 unique users, from the five continents, on the platform.

    The representatives of the various ports wanted to convey their feelings regarding this second edition:
     
    Mercè Conesa, President, Port of Barcelona: "Despite the complications caused by Covid-19, we are very proud to have been able to hold the second edition of Smart Ports: Piersof the Future in a virtual format, which was a challenge. The event has been a great success, and the Port of Barcelona continues to wish to carry this forward. The uncertainty that we are experiencing during 2020 reaffirms the importance of moving towards a Smart model, which offers innovative solutions to future challenges and helps to achieve the objectives set for an adequate development of ports."

    Jens Meier, CEO of the Port Authority of Hamburg (HPA): "Like last year, ‘Smart Ports: Piers of the Future’ gives us the opportunity to show to the world the advances that ports are making and how we contribute to a better development of cities. Digitalisation helps ports move forward and be more efficient in many ways and being able to share 'expertise' with other ports is crucial for reaching a global transformation."

    Daniel Olivier, Director of Business Intelligence and Innovation at the Port of Montreal: "Collaboration with other ports is key to share knowledge in a timely manner, especially in times of crisis. As such, chainPORT has been a highly valuable channel of information sharing during the pandemic to share best practices in crisis response. The Port of Montreal is highly committed to digital transformation, which will only accelerate with the current crisis. Ports have been able to leverage their digital maturity to implement creative smart solutions in their fight against the coronavirus. A port like Montreal, for instance, turned to artificial intelligence to serve a humanitarian cause and expedite critical medical cargo to market through its CargO2ai project. "

    Allard Castelein, CEO, Port of Rotterdam: "A port’s success isn’t measured by the volume of cargo that is put through the port area, but by the impact that is created. The port of the future is the port that is best able to adapt to our changed world: a port that is digital and climate-neutral. In the port of the future, activities will be more transparent, predictable and efficient than ever. Our role as Port Authority’s is therefore gradually shifting from traditional port manager to port entrepreneur, partner, incubator and supplier of digital products and data services.”

    Luc Arnouts, Vice President International Relations and Networks, Port of Antwerp: 'It has been a pleasure to join all the ports participating in Smart Ports: Piers of the Future and to be able to share our projects with the port community once again. Port of Antwerp is very committed to digital transformation and despite the challenges caused by the global pandemic,I am optimistic that it will be an accelerator of the shift towards a smarter port. In today’s world, our mission is to act as a lever for stakeholders that detect innovative opportunities and solutions. Therefore, we strive to be an open and innovative platform that allows the introduction of new technologies.’

    Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles: “It is extraordinary to see how the port community comes together to provide innovative answers to the challenges we face making ports more efficient and sustainable.  I thank the Port of Barcelona for again organizing Smart Ports and providing the opportunity to share my thoughts on the need to continue the push toward a digital transformation of the maritime industry.”

    Ho-Chul Park, Vice President, Port of Busan: "We are very happy to join the Smart Ports: Piers of the Future congress for the first time. We see how new technologies evolve very quickly and it is important to analyze what are the trends of the future in order to adapt to them, and keep been a leading port worldwide. The Port of Busan is accelerating the digitization process and developing strategies to improve sustainability, which is also a crucial aspect for the development of cities."

    Last year, 'Smart Ports: Piers of the Future' held its first congress as part of the prestigious Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC). Because of the global Covid-19 pandemic, SCEWC held its s also adapted to the circumstances and has created the Smart Ports TV platform, together with its technology partner Mediapro, to broadcast its entire agenda live as well as making its content available 365 days a year. In addition, ‘Port Technology International’ collaborated, as a partner, in the organisation of the event. PTI is the main media company in the port and terminal sector -its community consists of more than 35,000 senior executives and key decision makers in the port and terminal industry.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Hamburg  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 6

16:51 USCG coordinates rescue of 18 near Galapagos Islands
15:42 Port of Rotterdam: Joint flyer campaign during national Brexit Action Day
15:09 2nd edition of 'Smart Ports: Piers of the Future' reinvents itself and exceeds all expectations via the Smart Ports TV platform
14:23 Investment reaps rewards for Pilbara’s ports
13:53 Container barge with collapsible sails tested
13:12 Belfast Harbour recognised for green leadership through NI Environmental Benchmarking Survey
12:37 River Services becomes fully integrated into Northstar Marine, Inc.
12:17 Mason Mega Rail project is more than 75% finished
11:19 Strategic Marine signs contract with Centus Marine for its industry leading 40m FCB

2020 December 5

15:29 Metal Shark completes 8-year run of production development for NYC Ferry services
14:34 GLDD advances US offshore wind energy industry with decision to design first Jones Act compliant, purpose-built vessel for subsea rock installation
13:04 Greenbrier Marine and Overseas Shipholding Group announce delivery of OSG 205
11:49 USCG suspends search for person in the water near Sabine Pass
10:57 Torqeedo powers Thailand's first electric passenger ferry fleet

2020 December 4

20:37 Jan De Nul starts construction of its 5,000 tonnes crane vessel Les Alizés
18:36 RORO carrier continues liner services after fast steel repairs at Niestern Sander
18:20 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg launches unified platform for data exchange with Russian Railways
18:06 Ørsted completes the construction of the largest in the Netherlands offshore wind farm
17:46 BIMCO: EU ship recycling regime improved but gaps remain
17:26 Hapag-Lloyd announces PSS from Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean
17:04 Zvezda Shipyard lays down shuttle tanker of ARC6 class
16:52 Lloyd's Register to acquire C-MAP Commercial from Navico Group
16:35 WDP builds multimodal mega-distribution centre in North Sea Port
16:05 Volkswagen powers car freighters with used oil from restaurants
15:24 Marvesa and Koole Terminals sign an agreement to build and use a new tank storage terminal in the Port of Rotterdam
15:09 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew by 7.6% in 2020
14:11 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Kenya and Tanzania
13:45 Nefteflot lays down third cruise ship of Project PV20S
13:13 The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority approves the merger prospectus concerning the combination of Cargotec nd Konecranes
12:24 Kapitan Metsayk icebreaker arrives at Azov seaport
12:01 Austal Australia launches first of two cape class patrol boats for Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard
11:40 Klaipėdos Nafta joins Lithuanian hydrogen platform
11:19 Bunker prices started decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:18 Odfjell SE agrees to acquire Lindsay Goldberg’s stake in Korea terminal
11:09 CMA CGM announces THC for import / export Finland, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Belfast (UK)
10:55 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec.04
10:49 Port of Long Beach prioritizes dual transactions
10:37 NSR cargo traffic grew by 4.2% in 11M’2020
10:00 Online discussion of China’s inland shipping experience to continue on December 9 at joint PortNews/MEB webinar
09:26 Oil prices rise following OPEC+ meeting
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of December 3

2020 December 3

18:31 ABS, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and the Marshall Islands Registry JDP creates coating needing just one application
18:11 Lotos shipyard lays down two more dredgers of Project 93.159
18:03 Torqeedo powers Thailands first electric passenger ferry fleet
17:28 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Alfa Mercury
17:06 Wärtsilä signs 5-year agreement with LMM for the main engines for two VLGCs
17:02 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Dec 03, 2020
16:50 The 1st Hackathon dedicated to innovation in the port sector in Morocco launches from December 18 to January 29
16:37 Timber and forestry products account for 24% of Riga port’s total turnover
16:05 Cargotec’s Board of Directors has decided to initiate a sales process for Navis software business
15:59 Rosatom to establish Marine Operations Headquarters for NSR
15:34 Port of Antwerp tightens regulations regarding byloads inside second-hand vehicles
15:22 Operation of unmanned navigation test basin on Neva river to continue next season
15:04 Maersk Tankers adds four Xihe-owned tankers to its pools
14:24 Equinor and SINTEF enter into a strategic collaboration agreement
14:02 Investment reaps rewards for Pilbara’s ports
13:40 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:02 Trafigura becomes a major investor in green hydrogen with H2 Energy
12:34 RF Government drafted decree on providing state support to construction of large-capacity ships
12:01 Busiest month for Port of King’s Lynn in five years