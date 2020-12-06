  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 6 13:12

    Belfast Harbour recognised for green leadership through NI Environmental Benchmarking Survey

    Northern Ireland’s most sustainable organisations were revealed at an online event to release the results of the 2020 Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey, organised by responsible business network Business in the Community.

    This is an annual event that scores organisations on the measures they take to improve their environmental impacts.

    Belfast Harbour achieved Platinum Level in the Survey for the 12th year in a row, which is an important comparison tool and a way for organisations to not only be recognised for their environmentally sustainable efforts, but also to identify areas where they can improve their environmental impacts.

    103 organisations from a range of sectors including: General Manufacturing; Local Authority; Education; Utilities; Construction; ICT; and Food and Drink took part in the Survey in 2020, prioritising sustainability despite the challenges of the year.

    Joe O’Neill, CEO of Belfast Harbour, said: “We are pleased to have achieved Platinum Level in the 2020 Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey as it provides independent confirmation that our ambitions to become one of the greenest ports in the world remain on course.

    “Our strategic goals include achieving net zero carbon emissions in Belfast Harbour before 2030, through decarbonisation of our operations and nature-based solutions.  Our partnership-based action plans will protect and enhance our marine biodiversity and wider environment.  With the help of digital innovation, we will help facilitate a circular economy and improve air quality standards throughout our estate.  Our vision also includes working with others as a green developer and to support our port community, customers and tenants to work together to build a sustainable future for all.

    “There is still a lot of work to be done and it is with that in mind that we will be launching a new sustainability strategy for Belfast Harbour early next year.”
    Sponsored by Moy Park and supported by Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, the Survey scores, recognises and rewards organisations that are going above and beyond their legal environmental requirements.

    Chair of Business in the Community NI and Group Chief Executive of Translink, Chris Conway, said: “Stakeholders, suppliers and the general public increasingly consider sustainability to be of utmost importance and the Survey is a way for organisations to publicly demonstrate their commitment to a greener future. I want to congratulate and thank all companies that have stepped forward to take part in the Survey, and report on their environmental practices.”

Другие новости по темам: Belfast Harbour  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 6

16:51 USCG coordinates rescue of 18 near Galapagos Islands
15:42 Port of Rotterdam: Joint flyer campaign during national Brexit Action Day
15:09 2nd edition of 'Smart Ports: Piers of the Future' reinvents itself and exceeds all expectations via the Smart Ports TV platform
14:23 Investment reaps rewards for Pilbara’s ports
13:53 Container barge with collapsible sails tested
13:12 Belfast Harbour recognised for green leadership through NI Environmental Benchmarking Survey
12:37 River Services becomes fully integrated into Northstar Marine, Inc.
12:17 Mason Mega Rail project is more than 75% finished
11:19 Strategic Marine signs contract with Centus Marine for its industry leading 40m FCB

2020 December 5

15:29 Metal Shark completes 8-year run of production development for NYC Ferry services
14:34 GLDD advances US offshore wind energy industry with decision to design first Jones Act compliant, purpose-built vessel for subsea rock installation
13:04 Greenbrier Marine and Overseas Shipholding Group announce delivery of OSG 205
11:49 USCG suspends search for person in the water near Sabine Pass
10:57 Torqeedo powers Thailand's first electric passenger ferry fleet

2020 December 4

20:37 Jan De Nul starts construction of its 5,000 tonnes crane vessel Les Alizés
18:36 RORO carrier continues liner services after fast steel repairs at Niestern Sander
18:20 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg launches unified platform for data exchange with Russian Railways
18:06 Ørsted completes the construction of the largest in the Netherlands offshore wind farm
17:46 BIMCO: EU ship recycling regime improved but gaps remain
17:26 Hapag-Lloyd announces PSS from Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean
17:04 Zvezda Shipyard lays down shuttle tanker of ARC6 class
16:52 Lloyd's Register to acquire C-MAP Commercial from Navico Group
16:35 WDP builds multimodal mega-distribution centre in North Sea Port
16:05 Volkswagen powers car freighters with used oil from restaurants
15:24 Marvesa and Koole Terminals sign an agreement to build and use a new tank storage terminal in the Port of Rotterdam
15:09 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew by 7.6% in 2020
14:11 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Kenya and Tanzania
13:45 Nefteflot lays down third cruise ship of Project PV20S
13:13 The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority approves the merger prospectus concerning the combination of Cargotec nd Konecranes
12:24 Kapitan Metsayk icebreaker arrives at Azov seaport
12:01 Austal Australia launches first of two cape class patrol boats for Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard
11:40 Klaipėdos Nafta joins Lithuanian hydrogen platform
11:19 Bunker prices started decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:18 Odfjell SE agrees to acquire Lindsay Goldberg’s stake in Korea terminal
11:09 CMA CGM announces THC for import / export Finland, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Belfast (UK)
10:55 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec.04
10:49 Port of Long Beach prioritizes dual transactions
10:37 NSR cargo traffic grew by 4.2% in 11M’2020
10:00 Online discussion of China’s inland shipping experience to continue on December 9 at joint PortNews/MEB webinar
09:26 Oil prices rise following OPEC+ meeting
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of December 3

2020 December 3

18:31 ABS, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and the Marshall Islands Registry JDP creates coating needing just one application
18:11 Lotos shipyard lays down two more dredgers of Project 93.159
18:03 Torqeedo powers Thailands first electric passenger ferry fleet
17:28 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Alfa Mercury
17:06 Wärtsilä signs 5-year agreement with LMM for the main engines for two VLGCs
17:02 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Dec 03, 2020
16:50 The 1st Hackathon dedicated to innovation in the port sector in Morocco launches from December 18 to January 29
16:37 Timber and forestry products account for 24% of Riga port’s total turnover
16:05 Cargotec’s Board of Directors has decided to initiate a sales process for Navis software business
15:59 Rosatom to establish Marine Operations Headquarters for NSR
15:34 Port of Antwerp tightens regulations regarding byloads inside second-hand vehicles
15:22 Operation of unmanned navigation test basin on Neva river to continue next season
15:04 Maersk Tankers adds four Xihe-owned tankers to its pools
14:24 Equinor and SINTEF enter into a strategic collaboration agreement
14:02 Investment reaps rewards for Pilbara’s ports
13:40 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:02 Trafigura becomes a major investor in green hydrogen with H2 Energy
12:34 RF Government drafted decree on providing state support to construction of large-capacity ships
12:01 Busiest month for Port of King’s Lynn in five years