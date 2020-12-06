2020 December 6 13:12

Belfast Harbour recognised for green leadership through NI Environmental Benchmarking Survey

Northern Ireland’s most sustainable organisations were revealed at an online event to release the results of the 2020 Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey, organised by responsible business network Business in the Community.



This is an annual event that scores organisations on the measures they take to improve their environmental impacts.



Belfast Harbour achieved Platinum Level in the Survey for the 12th year in a row, which is an important comparison tool and a way for organisations to not only be recognised for their environmentally sustainable efforts, but also to identify areas where they can improve their environmental impacts.



103 organisations from a range of sectors including: General Manufacturing; Local Authority; Education; Utilities; Construction; ICT; and Food and Drink took part in the Survey in 2020, prioritising sustainability despite the challenges of the year.



Joe O’Neill, CEO of Belfast Harbour, said: “We are pleased to have achieved Platinum Level in the 2020 Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey as it provides independent confirmation that our ambitions to become one of the greenest ports in the world remain on course.



“Our strategic goals include achieving net zero carbon emissions in Belfast Harbour before 2030, through decarbonisation of our operations and nature-based solutions. Our partnership-based action plans will protect and enhance our marine biodiversity and wider environment. With the help of digital innovation, we will help facilitate a circular economy and improve air quality standards throughout our estate. Our vision also includes working with others as a green developer and to support our port community, customers and tenants to work together to build a sustainable future for all.



“There is still a lot of work to be done and it is with that in mind that we will be launching a new sustainability strategy for Belfast Harbour early next year.”

Sponsored by Moy Park and supported by Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, the Survey scores, recognises and rewards organisations that are going above and beyond their legal environmental requirements.



Chair of Business in the Community NI and Group Chief Executive of Translink, Chris Conway, said: “Stakeholders, suppliers and the general public increasingly consider sustainability to be of utmost importance and the Survey is a way for organisations to publicly demonstrate their commitment to a greener future. I want to congratulate and thank all companies that have stepped forward to take part in the Survey, and report on their environmental practices.”