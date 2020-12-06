2020 December 6 12:37

River Services becomes fully integrated into Northstar Marine, Inc.

Northstar Marine, Inc. says it has finalized the integration of River Services (wholly owned by Northstar Marine, Inc.) a Philadelphia based marine service provider. River Services is now a new division of Northstar, and will operate as Northstar River Services.



River Services was founded in 2013 to provide professional marine services in and around the Port of Philadelphia which includes launch, crew boat, and tug and barge operations.



Phillip Risko, is the President and CEO of Northstar Marine, Inc., a marine services company that has been operating in the tri-state area since 1990. According to Risko, River Services had been operating independently, but will now benefit from Northstar’s additional marine resources, including personnel with many years of marine experience and Northstar’s diverse and growing fleet of offshore supply vessels, crew boats, lift boats, landing craft, tugs and barges. River Services’ existing customers will also benefit from Northstar’s extensive experience in marine and land based environmental services.



Northstar River Services will continue to operate out of the Philadelphia Navy Yard, which provides a central location to its core clientele.



Captain Ericka Hubbard, who has been the Assistant Manager of River Services will take over the day to day operations as General Manager and Director of Operations for Northstar River Services.



Patrick McGovern, who has over 30 years’ experience in the field of environmental services, will lead all environmental response operations for Northstar River Services.