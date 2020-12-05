  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 5 14:34

    GLDD advances US offshore wind energy industry with decision to design first Jones Act compliant, purpose-built vessel for subsea rock installation

    Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) announced today the company is moving forward with the design and development of the first U.S.-flagged Jones Act compliant, inclined fallpipe vessel for subsea rock installation.  The vessel represents a critical advancement in building the future of the new U.S. offshore wind industry, including establishing a U.S.-based rock supply chain network spanning eastern seaboard states with active offshore wind leases.

    Pending business conditions and a final investment decision, GLDD’s vessel will be U.S. owned, built and operated by American workers. The vessel is expected to help spur additional job growth and regional economic opportunities corresponding with the establishment of a U.S.-based rock supply chain network for subsea rock installation, with quarries in states along the East Coast. Further, the project should generate additional economic and job opportunities on the Gulf Coast, where the vessel will be built. While the vessel initially would serve the East Coast, GLDD believes it will be available as offshore wind projects develop along the Gulf and West Coasts.

    “U.S. offshore wind’s potential growth could be a true economic stimulus for America. We believe this is the optimal time for us to leverage our extensive specialized vessel expertise to enter this exciting market now coming to the United States,” said Lasse Petterson, GLDD’s chief executive officer and president.  “We are initiating this project because we firmly believe that a Jones Act compliant offshore wind subsea rock installation vessel is a critical foundational piece required to advance the U.S. offshore wind energy industry. We are committed to safe and sustainable operations and excited to make history with this landmark vessel.”

    GLDD has engaged world-renowned engineering firm Ulstein Design and Solutions B.V. for the vessel’s conceptual and regulatory design engineering. GLDD plans to design the vessel to state-of-the-art specifications and build the vessel with the highest maritime standards, including best-in-class air-quality controls to adhere to EPA Tier 4 emissions standards.  Pending federal permitting and regulatory approvals as well as a final investment decision, the vessel will be operational as early as Q1 2024, to coincide with major offshore wind project construction timelines.

    As the leading U.S. dredging company and with 130+ years’ experience and expertise in dredging, marine engineering, specialized vessel design and safe offshore operations, GLDD believes its move into the offshore wind energy industry is a natural business progression.  GLDD brings best practices to all the projects it undertakes, including employing among the industry’s highest safety standards and quality controls protocols.

    “We applaud GLDD’s foresight and decisive action in entering this potentially transformative new industry in its early days. Their new vessel will complete another major piece of the offshore wind industry puzzle,” said Liz Burdock, CEO of the Business Network for Offshore Wind.  “This milestone brings our nation one step closer to realizing the substantial benefits from clean energy including the economic growth from projects, supply chain development, and job creation.”

    “We look forward to playing a key role in developing this new industry on the eastern seaboard that will provide multidimensional benefits to our nation,” concluded Petterson. “The full potential direct, indirect and induced economic benefits of offshore wind development have yet to be calculated because the various aspects and value of the supply chain are still unknown and yet to be developed. The potential impacts are staggering.”

    The Jones Act is a federal law that regulates maritime commerce in the United States and requires goods shipped between U.S. ports to be transported on ships that are built, owned and operated by U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

    About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation

    Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (Great Lakes) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, Great Lakes has a long history of performing significant international projects. Great Lakes employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production, and project management functions. In its over 130-year history, Great Lakes has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through company operations. Great Lakes’ Incident-and Injury-Free® (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the company’s culture. Great Lakes’ commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.

Другие новости по темам: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 5

15:29 Metal Shark completes 8-year run of production development for NYC Ferry services
14:34 GLDD advances US offshore wind energy industry with decision to design first Jones Act compliant, purpose-built vessel for subsea rock installation
13:04 Greenbrier Marine and Overseas Shipholding Group announce delivery of OSG 205
11:49 USCG suspends search for person in the water near Sabine Pass
10:57 Torqeedo powers Thailand's first electric passenger ferry fleet

2020 December 4

20:37 Jan De Nul starts construction of its 5,000 tonnes crane vessel Les Alizés
18:36 RORO carrier continues liner services after fast steel repairs at Niestern Sander
18:20 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg launches unified platform for data exchange with Russian Railways
18:06 Ørsted completes the construction of the largest in the Netherlands offshore wind farm
17:46 BIMCO: EU ship recycling regime improved but gaps remain
17:26 Hapag-Lloyd announces PSS from Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean
17:04 Zvezda Shipyard lays down shuttle tanker of ARC6 class
16:52 Lloyd's Register to acquire C-MAP Commercial from Navico Group
16:35 WDP builds multimodal mega-distribution centre in North Sea Port
16:05 Volkswagen powers car freighters with used oil from restaurants
15:24 Marvesa and Koole Terminals sign an agreement to build and use a new tank storage terminal in the Port of Rotterdam
15:09 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew by 7.6% in 2020
14:11 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Kenya and Tanzania
13:45 Nefteflot lays down third cruise ship of Project PV20S
13:13 The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority approves the merger prospectus concerning the combination of Cargotec nd Konecranes
12:24 Kapitan Metsayk icebreaker arrives at Azov seaport
12:01 Austal Australia launches first of two cape class patrol boats for Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard
11:40 Klaipėdos Nafta joins Lithuanian hydrogen platform
11:19 Bunker prices started decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:18 Odfjell SE agrees to acquire Lindsay Goldberg’s stake in Korea terminal
11:09 CMA CGM announces THC for import / export Finland, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Belfast (UK)
10:55 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec.04
10:49 Port of Long Beach prioritizes dual transactions
10:37 NSR cargo traffic grew by 4.2% in 11M’2020
10:00 Online discussion of China’s inland shipping experience to continue on December 9 at joint PortNews/MEB webinar
09:26 Oil prices rise following OPEC+ meeting
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of December 3

2020 December 3

18:31 ABS, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and the Marshall Islands Registry JDP creates coating needing just one application
18:11 Lotos shipyard lays down two more dredgers of Project 93.159
18:03 Torqeedo powers Thailands first electric passenger ferry fleet
17:28 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Alfa Mercury
17:06 Wärtsilä signs 5-year agreement with LMM for the main engines for two VLGCs
17:02 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Dec 03, 2020
16:50 The 1st Hackathon dedicated to innovation in the port sector in Morocco launches from December 18 to January 29
16:37 Timber and forestry products account for 24% of Riga port’s total turnover
16:05 Cargotec’s Board of Directors has decided to initiate a sales process for Navis software business
15:59 Rosatom to establish Marine Operations Headquarters for NSR
15:34 Port of Antwerp tightens regulations regarding byloads inside second-hand vehicles
15:22 Operation of unmanned navigation test basin on Neva river to continue next season
15:04 Maersk Tankers adds four Xihe-owned tankers to its pools
14:24 Equinor and SINTEF enter into a strategic collaboration agreement
14:02 Investment reaps rewards for Pilbara’s ports
13:40 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:02 Trafigura becomes a major investor in green hydrogen with H2 Energy
12:34 RF Government drafted decree on providing state support to construction of large-capacity ships
12:01 Busiest month for Port of King’s Lynn in five years
11:55 The study by HTC identifies almost 30 measures that can lead to a reduction in CO2 emissions in the Port of Hamburg
11:29 AS Tallink Grupp published its tatistics for November 2020
11:00 BW LPG enters into agreements to sell two vessels
10:35 Ships of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet completed their visit to Sri Lanka
10:10 Rosmorport takes delivery of self-propelled hopper barge Morskaya
10:02 Soren Toft arrives at MSC as Chief Executive Officer
09:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec.03
09:29 Oil prices are slightly down
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of December 2