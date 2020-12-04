2020 December 4 18:36

RORO carrier continues liner services after fast steel repairs at Niestern Sander

Recently the RORO carrier Balticborg arrived at shipyard Royal Niestern Sander for a major ship repair project. Within a week, the Niestern Sander crew repaired the hull damage and the vessel could continue her liner service, the company said in its release.

Earlier the seagoing cargo vessel was hit by another vessel on the North Sea, resulting in serious hull damage. Upon arrival at the shipyard in Delfzijl, the RORO carrier, measuring 153 meters in length, moored next to one of the docks. Here the damaged hull section was removed.

Simultaneously a new hull section was constructed with millimetre precision in the new building halls of Niestern Sander by using the plasma cutting machine. After transport to the dock location, the hull section was installed. As soon as the hull section was painted, the ship could continue her liner service.