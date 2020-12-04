2020 December 4 17:26

Hapag-Lloyd announces PSS from Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean

Hapag-Lloyd will adjust a Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) for reefer containers on the Far East trade from Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean, the company said in its release. Effective for sailings as of December 15, 2020 and valid until further notice the PSS for reefer containers will read as follows:

Far East to North Europe: USD 1000/TEU

Far East to Mediterranean: USD 1000/TEU