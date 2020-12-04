2020 December 4 16:52

Lloyd's Register to acquire C-MAP Commercial from Navico Group

Lloyd's Register (LR) has reached an agreement to acquire Navico Group’s C-MAP commercial marine business, a leading provider of commercial marine cartography and digital publications, shore-side and shipside voyage optimization, cloud-based fleet management and fleet analytics software, LR said in its release.

The acquisition will be integrated with the i4 Insight platform, strengthening the existing performance platform ecosystem.

The acquisition builds on LR's vision of solving problems with integrated digital solutions with the aim of conquering the challenge of isolated and disconnected maritime systems. It follows recent partnership agreements between i4 Insight and other maritime players including Greensteam and Laros.

C-MAP’s commercial products and services have been part of the Navico Group, the world’s largest manufacturer of marine electronics, since 2016. The acquisition includes C-MAP’s charts and publications, route planning and fleet management, weather services, professional services, and marine hydrographic services.