2020 December 4 15:09

Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew by 7.6% in 2020

Passenger turnover fell by 36% versus 2019



In 2020, the cargo traffic within the borders of the Azov-Don basin of inland waterways totaled 10.229 million tonnes, which is 7.6% less than in the same period 2019, Azov-Don Basin Administration said at the reginal meeting dedicated to the season of icebreaker assistance in the Azov Sea.

Oil products accounted for 43.6% of the total throughput – 4.457 million tonnes. Transportation of wheat totaled 1.954 million tonnes, sulphur – 1.656 million tonnes, heavy fuel oil – 1.340 million tonnes. The bulk of the transit cargo is transported on the North-South route.



In the reporting period vessel traffic in the Azov-Don basin reached 7,030 vessels in 3,496 vessels proceeding downstream and 3,535 - upstream.

Passenger turnover within the Azov-Don basin totaled 22,200 (versus 34,800 in 2019).



In the reporting period 34 foreign-flagged ships proceeded along the Azov-Don Basin waterways.