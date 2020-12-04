2020 December 4 12:24

Kapitan Metsayk icebreaker arrives at Azov seaport

The icebreaker Kapitan Metsayk of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Astrakhan branch arrived to the seaport of Azov from the seaport of Astrakhan, Rosmorport says in a press release.

The icebreaker Kapitan Metsayk with engine power of 4.8 MW will be used by the FSUE “Rosmorport” Azov Basin Branch together with the existing icebreakers of the branch Kapitan Demidov, Kapitan Moshkin, Kapitan Chudinov, Kapitan Kharchikov, and Fanagoria to provide services of icebreaker assistance to vessels proceeding to the seaports of Azov, Rostov-on-Don and Taganrog during the winter navigation period of 2020-2021.

The vessel is technically serviceable and manned by a qualified crew. All technical characteristics of the icebreaker fully comply with the operating conditions during the winter navigation in the sea of Azov.