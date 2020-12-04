2020 December 4 13:13

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority approves the merger prospectus concerning the combination of Cargotec nd Konecranes

Cargotec Corporation and Konecranes Plc announced on 1 October 2020 that the Boards of Directors of Cargotec and Konecranes have agreed upon the combination of the two companies by signing a combination agreement and a merger plan, according to which Konecranes shall be merged into Cargotec through a statutory absorption merger in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act whereby all assets and liabilities of Konecranes shall be transferred without a liquidation procedure to Cargotec, and that the Boards of Cargotec and Konecranes unanimously recommend the merger to their respective shareholders. The shareholders of Konecranes will receive new class A and class B shares in Cargotec in proportion to their shareholdings as merger consideration. The Boards of Directors of Cargotec and Konecranes have on 2 November 2020 proposed that the Extraordinary General Meetings of Cargotec and Konecranes both convened to be held on 18 December 2020 would resolve upon the Merger as set forth in the Merger Plan.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the Finnish-language merger prospectus concerning the Merger on 3 December 2020.

Cargotec and Konecranes announced on 1 October 2020 that shareholders holding in aggregate approximately 44.8 percent of the shares and approximately 76.3 percent of the votes in Cargotec and shareholders holding in aggregate approximately 27.4 percent of the shares and votes in Konecranes have undertaken, subject to certain customary conditions, to attend the respective Extraordinary General Meetings of Cargotec and Konecranes and to vote in favour of the Merger.

Cargotec enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec’s sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people.

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2019, Group sales totaled EUR 3.33 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 17,300 employees in 50 countries.