2020 December 4 11:09

CMA CGM announces THC for import / export Finland, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Belfast (UK)

CMA CGM has announced the following THC amounts in Finland, Sweden, Spain, Italy and Belfast (UK) :

Effective January 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

Perimeter: Import/Export

Cargo: Dry, Reefer & OOG

Payment: Collect/Prepaid

Ports: Finland all ports

Amount (Dry): EUR 150 per unit

Amount (Reefer): EUR 180 per unit

Amount (OOG): EUR 180 per unit

Ports: Sweden all ports

Amount (Dry): SEK 1445 per unit

Amount (Reefer): SEK 1740 per unit

Amount (OOG): SEK 2050 per unit

Ports: Spain all ports

Amount (Dry): EUR 207 per unit

Amount (Reefer): EUR 306 per unit

Amount (OOG): EUR 370 per unit

Ports: Italy all ports

Amount (Dry): EUR 194 per unit

Amount (Reefer): EUR 278 per unit

Amount (OOG): EUR 278 per unit

Port: Belfast (UK)

Amount (Dry): GBP 145 per unit

Amount (Reefer): GBP 219 per unit

Amount (OOG): GBP 280 per unit