  • 2020 December 4 11:09

    CMA CGM announces THC for import / export Finland, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Belfast (UK)

    CMA CGM has announced the following THC amounts in Finland, Sweden, Spain, Italy and Belfast (UK) :

    Effective January 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
     Perimeter: Import/Export
     Cargo: Dry, Reefer & OOG
     Payment: Collect/Prepaid

    Ports: Finland all ports
     Amount (Dry): EUR 150 per unit
     Amount (Reefer): EUR 180 per unit
     Amount (OOG): EUR 180 per unit

     Ports: Sweden all ports
     Amount (Dry): SEK 1445 per unit
     Amount (Reefer): SEK 1740 per unit
     Amount (OOG): SEK 2050 per unit

     Ports: Spain all ports
     Amount (Dry): EUR 207 per unit
     Amount (Reefer): EUR 306 per unit
     Amount (OOG): EUR 370 per unit

     Ports: Italy all ports
     Amount (Dry): EUR 194 per unit
     Amount (Reefer): EUR 278 per unit
     Amount (OOG): EUR 278 per unit

     Port: Belfast (UK)
     Amount (Dry): GBP 145 per unit
     Amount (Reefer): GBP 219 per unit
     Amount (OOG): GBP 280 per unit

