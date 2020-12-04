-
CMA CGM announces THC for import / export Finland, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Belfast (UK)
CMA CGM has announced the following THC amounts in Finland, Sweden, Spain, Italy and Belfast (UK) :
Effective January 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
Perimeter: Import/Export
Cargo: Dry, Reefer & OOG
Payment: Collect/Prepaid
Ports: Finland all ports
Amount (Dry): EUR 150 per unit
Amount (Reefer): EUR 180 per unit
Amount (OOG): EUR 180 per unit
Ports: Sweden all ports
Amount (Dry): SEK 1445 per unit
Amount (Reefer): SEK 1740 per unit
Amount (OOG): SEK 2050 per unit
Ports: Spain all ports
Amount (Dry): EUR 207 per unit
Amount (Reefer): EUR 306 per unit
Amount (OOG): EUR 370 per unit
Ports: Italy all ports
Amount (Dry): EUR 194 per unit
Amount (Reefer): EUR 278 per unit
Amount (OOG): EUR 278 per unit
Port: Belfast (UK)
Amount (Dry): GBP 145 per unit
Amount (Reefer): GBP 219 per unit
Amount (OOG): GBP 280 per unit
